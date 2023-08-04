What an odd combination, huh? I hope to demonstrate that it very well may not be.
The story of Samson losing his strength because he lost his identity of being separate for God is a warning metaphor for today’s evangelical electorate. Samson’s life and its lesson is real history. The metaphor is the application of the lesson to today’s evangelicals who are driven to vote the right person into office, for the salvation of the nation.
The problem is not the identifying of the things that hurt this nation; we should do that. The problem is not calling sin, sin. The problem is “politics make strange bedfellows.” The problem is letting another mission take over and even replace our primary mission – soul winning. Right away, Samson recognized his strength had left him; that he was as weak as any man. How many prayers need to be answered “no” for us to wake up! We need to be woke! Not like the immoral agenda of the anarchists; but woke to our own failure. Woke to being a nation of adulterers to God by getting into bed with the world. This type of entanglement is condemned in II Timothy 2:4-5, “No man that warreth entangleth himself with the affairs of this life; that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier. And if a man also strive for masteries, yet is he not crowned, except he strive lawfully.” James 4:3-4, warns us that, “Ye ask, and receive not, because ye ask amiss, that ye may consume it upon your lusts. Ye adulterers and adulteresses, know ye not that the friendship of the world is enmity with God? whosoever therefore will be a friend of the world is the enemy of God.”
Our prayer should begin with a confession of our sins, of our failures, not listing before God all our supposed virtues. Acknowledging before him our unworthiness and then falling on our faces before Him for mercy. If, as individuals, we start in our prayer closet maybe then we could join in a public day of prayer; a day marked out for tears of repentance and cries of mercy. This is not a call for an ecumenical movement. That would be like running from a lion on one side of the road only to get to the other side and get bitten by a poisonous viper. Remember, the Philistines blinded Samson.
Today, strong political winds are blowing. The trouble with winds is they may take you places you didn’t intend to go. If the wind is strong enough and you’re caught up in it, you could get hurt or die (like in revolutionary or civil strife). The Word of God warns of dangerous winds that blow within the profession of faith, “That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive; But speaking the truth in love, may grow up into him in all things, which is the head, even Christ.” (Ephesians 4:14-15)
Samson, who was a Judge of Israel known for his great strength, was also known for his failure to follow his Nazariteship. His Nazariteship was unique in that it wasn’t for a set number of days but for his whole life, “For, lo, thou shalt conceive, and bear a son; and no razor shall come on his head: for the child shall be a Nazarite unto God from the womb: and he shall begin to deliver Israel out of the hand of the Philistines.” (Judges 13:5) The law for the vow of a Nazarite is found in Numbers 6:1-21.
Samson was distinguished from other men, not only for his strength but his long hair, as well. His long hair was a sign of separation and holiness. He told the secret of his strength to Deliah in Judges 16:17, “That he told her all his heart, and said unto her, There hath not come a razor upon mine head; for I have been a Nazarite unto God from my mother’s womb: if I be shaven, then my strength will go from me, and I shall become weak, and be like any other man.”
Many know the sad events that befell Samson (e.g., Judges 16:20-21). There is an allegory here for many evangelicals to heed. What is an evangelical? Is it someone who is trying to make the world a better place by political policies, or is it someone seeking to win precious souls for Christ (sometimes one at a time, face to face, or heart to heart)? An evangelical can truly make this world a better place by winning souls for Christ and sticking to God’s commission; for every soul won for the Lord is the best world improvement there is.
Dear fellow believer, I feel the pull of good causes too; things I’d like to see happen or changed for the betterment of everyone, but we must beware of the strings attached, of the hidden compromise. This know for sure; the devil doesn’t want you to read the fine print.
Samson was called to deliver Israel out of the hand of the Philistines. In the Bible the Philistines represent false religious movements because they were in the promised land yet were connected to Egypt (the world) by trade routes. As a people they knew nothing of a wondrous Red Sea crossing. In the end Samson regained the mark of his separation, his long hair. It grew back and his strength returned. He was able to take hold of the pillars of the house of the Philistines (the foundation of their strength) and pull their house down. Evangelicals need to be known for their zeal of the gospel, not their entanglement with the world. Now, that will be power, indeed!
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
