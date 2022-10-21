Where is the CITY of GOD? We’ll have to begin our search in the revelation God has given, the Holy Scriptures.
We are directed to begin our search with Abraham from what we read in Hebrews 11:10, “For he looked for a city which hath foundations, whose builder and maker is God.” Abraham was born according to Jewish traditional calculation (Unger’s Bible Handbook) in our year of 2161 BC. By that time many cities had rose and fallen and were clearly the cities of men.
The first city ever built by man is recorded in Genesis 4:16-24. It was a city built by a man named Cain who had the blood of his brother on his hands. This city named Enoch had all the comforts of entertainment (Genesis 4:21) and the benefits of industry (Genesis 4:22). God brought great earthquakes and the deep erupted with the great flood. According to present world knowledge, if archeologists found something today they probably wouldn’t even know the significance of their discovery.
As we traverse the landscape of today’s world we see it divided between urban centers and what’s rural.
Why gather in cities? It is certainly a two-edged sword, isn’t it? For example, there is much benefit to pool together talents and skills for the comfort and benefits of all. Yet, a lot of people gathered in close proximity would present many dangers, lots of crime and much disease. It seems to me, and I put emphasis on the word seems, that rural dwellers tend to look to the benevolence of God for the prosperity of agriculture, while the city dweller tends to entrust more to self-reliance for success. (Just putting that out there for the discussion and reflection of others.)
So, when did Abraham begin his search for the City of God? Certainly, sometime after God called him. While known cities would provide no enthusiasm for further search, it was when he met the King of Jerusalem (Genesis 14:18-20) that he must have been encouraged to look for the City of God. God has used Jerusalem on earth as a type of a greater majestic and glorious city set in the midst of the heavenly paradise. So, even this fainter picture (because it wasn’t said that Abraham went to this Salem in his day), inspired him with a vision of the heavenly.
The apostle Paul spoke of this heavenly city in Gal 4:26, “But Jerusalem which is above is free, which is the mother of us all.” The city that Abraham looked for is not to be found on this present earth. We are told further of this city that God Himself built in Hebrews 8:2, “A minister of the sanctuary, and of the true tabernacle, which the Lord pitched, and not man”, along with Hebrews 9:24, “For Christ is not entered into the holy places made with hands, which are the figures of the true; but into heaven itself, now to appear in the presence of God for us:”.
Ah, ponder this for a moment. A city built wholly by God’s own hand. The Eternal God of Infinite Wisdom, of almighty power, who knows the essence of beauty and glory! What wonder of wonders there must be to behold. What thrills of ecstasy it must bring the soul!
But something outshines the glow of beauty of this city of glory; it is told simply in the words of Revelation 21:23, “And the city had no need of the sun, neither of the moon, to shine in it: for the glory of God did lighten it, and the Lamb is the light thereof.”
From the palace of His glory,
From the home of joy and love,
Came the Lord Himself to seek us;
He would have us there above.
Trembling, we had hoped for mercy
Some lone place within the door;
But the crown, the throne, the mansion
All were purposed long before.
