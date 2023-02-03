The Good Lord has long kept before mankind the consciousness of “The Better Place.” Beginning with the Garden of Eden, to the Tabernacle in the wilderness, the Temple in Jerusalem, and the local Christian church, God has set before us a faint glow of a little piece of heaven. These are pictures in type, as well as the actual living, loving relationship of believers fellowshipping together, enjoying one another’s company, singing, serving, and praising together.
Heaven is a place most all of us want to go to when we leave this earth. When lost for words at funerals and elsewhere, it’s a common cliché to say, “they have gone to a better place.” With this being the case, it’s often proclaimed in love and true sincerity. Have they really gone to a better place when they have left behind the legacy of a mean spirited, selfish, and vulgar person?
A scripture too little read and too often forgotten is Matthew 7:13,14, “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.” Dear reader, have you entered the strait gate?
Jesus is the door to heaven (John 10:9). Heaven has only one entrance — one door (John 14:16, Acts 4:12). If we enter the door set before us here on earth, by faith, we’ll enter the opened door John saw in his Revelation 4:1 vision. Eden, the Tabernacle, and the Temple all had one door of entrance; teaching us the great lesson of ‘one entrance’, in type.
In Eden we get a picture of the garden above; in the Tabernacle and Temple we are given a picture of many of the features in heaven.
We are authorized in discovering these features by the words of Hebrews 9:23,24, “It was therefore necessary that the patterns of things in the heavens should be purified with these; but the heavenly things themselves with better sacrifices than these. For Christ is not entered into the holy places made with hands, which are the figures of the true; but into heaven itself, now to appear in the presence of God for us:” along with Hebrews 8:2 and 5, “A minister of the sanctuary, and of the true tabernacle, which the Lord pitched, and not man.” “Who serve unto the example and shadow of heavenly things, as Moses was admonished of God when he was about to make the tabernacle: for, See, saith he, that thou make all things according to the pattern showed to thee in the mount.”
Theologians love to debate what is ‘just spiritual’ (a type) and what is ‘literal’ (material). When it comes to the heavenly things mentioned beforehand, it’s both! There is a literal altar in heaven. It is unique and quite different from earthly altars in its character (see Hebrews 9:12). It seems to have functioned ceremonially only once; thereafter, it seems to function as a memorial. We see this altar in heaven in Revelation 6:9 and 14:18, and the altar and the golden altar of incense in Revelation 8:3-5.
If we were to follow the High Priest into the tabernacle on the Day of Atonement we’d see him first enter the gate to the court, then pass by the brazen altar, then reach the laver, and approach the tent of meeting. Upon entering the tent of meeting he’d see the golden table of shewbread on his right and golden lampstand (Menorah) on his left; directly in front of him and before the veil, he’d see the golden altar of incense, and lastly passing beyond the veil into the holy of holies he’d see the golden Ark of the Covenant. All these things have their counterpart in heaven!
Previously mentioned is that after the altar we see the laver (Exodus 30:17-21) which is the sea of glass in Revelation 15:2, 4:6; and the golden lamp (Exodus 25:31-37) which is the lamps of fire (Revelation 4:5 and Ezekiel 18:14).
All things in heaven far transcend their earthly types, in glory, beauty, and majesty. This is particularly true regarding the Ark of the Covenant as the throne of God. The Ark of the Covenant was God’s representative throne amidst his people as is told out in Exodus 25:8 and 10-22, especially verse 22.
What must be the grandeur and glory of the throne of God in that Holy City of light. It sets at the pinnacle of height in the highest place of the highest!
Only Jesus, God’s own beloved Son, could secure us a place in the realms of joy, beauty, and glory! Blessed be his name forever!
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.