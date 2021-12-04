Terry's Thanksgiving turkey (disaster) tale  Food, family and fire

Just like the “A Christmas Story” movie, my Thanksgiving turkey was stuffed with disaster.
Unfortunately, it was my fault.
I trusted a brand new roaster with the task of cooking the perfect turkey — mistake!
After more than enough hours in the roaster, the turkey was not cooked. I couldn’t understand it. Hubby lifted the 12-pound bird out of the roaster and cut a slice of raw turkey.
“Oh no!” I said. “What am I going to feed all these guests with no turkey?”
Nine guests hovered over the raw bird, each expressing an opinion.
It was decided to move the turkey to the oven and bake it at 425 degrees.
In the meantime, our guests elected to feast on a smorgasbord of side dishes I had prepared, which included squash, sweet potato casserole, corn casserole, oyster dressing, stuffing, cranberry salad, ambrosia, mashed potatoes and gravy and dinner rolls.
Then, after everyone gobbled up all the food, I smelled smoke and then I remembered the turkey.
Oh no! I ran into the kitchen, opened the oven to find a dried up, burnt up bird.
“We are going to need a lot more gravy,” Delightful Granddaughter said, as she peered into the oven.
The quote from the movie, “A Christmas Story,” came to mind:
“No turkey! No turkey sandwiches! No turkey salad! No turkey gravy! Turkey hash! Turkey a la King! Or gallons of turkey soup! Gone, ALL GONE!”
I was quite dismayed.
“It’s OK, Grandmaw,” Delightful Granddaughter said, sympathetically.
Hubby added, “Look on the bright side — now you don’t have to worry about leftovers.”
It appeared I was the most upset, as my guests were ready to move past the turkey fiasco and move on to my homemade pies.
“You made your chocolate pies, didn’t you?” my mother said.
“Of course,” I said.
“I’ll take a slice of chocolate and pecan,” Dear Daughter said.
And that was that.
But I couldn’t help being disappointed. After all, I have been cooking holiday dinners for 43 years and after hours of elaborate preparations, I’ve never ever had anything but a lovely, perfectly browned turkey on the table.
Faithful readers know I have survived septic tank troubles, a migraine, kids with influenza, a trip to the emergency room, a fire in the punch bowl (don’t ask) and my miniature schnauzer leaving a little brown “gift” under the dining room table, but never an under-cooked turkey.
Oh, the humanity!
The next morning I woke up with a new attitude — out with Thanksgiving and in with Christmas!
“I’m putting it behind me,” I told Dear Daughter. “Let’s go shopping.”
And as Hubby predicted, there were little to no leftovers to worry about, thanks to our hungry guests.
This reminded me of another Christmas show:
“And the one speck of food that (they) left in the house was crumb that was even too small for a mouse” — How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Shelley Terry, who’s claims to be Santa’s favorite elf, watches way too many Christmas shows.
