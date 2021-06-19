Terry goes on a vacation like no other (thank goodness!)

NEWS ALERT: Thinking of taking the vacation you could only dream about last year during COVID? You and a million other people!
I just returned from a trip to Orlando, Florida and I can tell you first hand that it’s nuts out there.
When I arrived at the Cleveland Hopkins Airport, I saw all of the parking lots were full. I went to Park and Fly, and was told exactly where to park because only a few parking spaces were left.
Inside the airport, long lines awaited me. The plane was completely full.
We landed in Orlando, to find the place mobbed by every family in America who planned to go to Disney last year and couldn’t because of the pandemic. Unfortunately, the worse was yet to come.
I got my luggage and headed to the rental car counters. With luggage in tow, I discovered the counter in B terminal was closed and we were directed to A terminal.
Lugging my way-too-heavy suitcase and wearing a mask [not to mention I’m out of shape] caused me to break out in a sweat. That’s when I saw the line. No exaggeration, 300 people were ahead of me. When I finally got to the end of the line, I couldn’t even see the counter.
“This is cutting into our vacation time,” I said to the person ahead of me.
“No kidding,” he said.
Two-and-a-half hours later, it was my turn. It took about 3 minutes.
I waved the contract in my hand like I had just won the lottery. The people in line behind me cheered; I sprinted to the car lot across the street, and I was off for fun in the sun with flip-flops, sunglasses, tanning oil and a copy of Jimmy Buffett’s Greatest Hits in hand.
I spent two wonderful days at my cousin’s house in Lake Wales, laughing and catching up on family news. I even got some sun out on their boat on the Kissimmee River.
Then, Monday morning, it started to rain, and rain and rain.
I drove to Vero Beach [in the rain] to spend three days with Dear Daughter and visit old friends. It rained and rained, thanks to a tropical storm hovering over the state.
Still, I tried to make the best of it by seeing friends and dining out.
A dear couple who’ve been my friends since 1983, invited me over to their house Wednesday night.
As soon as I walked in the door, I knew I was in trouble. The heat! Suffocating heat! I immediately broke out in a sweat.
(Faithful readers may recall Hubby keeps our house like an icebox so I’m unaccustomed to the heat.)
I thought, “Would it be impolite to ask my friends about air conditioning?”
They read my mind, or maybe it was the perspiration dripping from my nose or my flushed face.
“Are you hot?” my hostess asked.
“It’s a little warm,” I said politely.
“We will turn on the air conditioning,” she said.
I’m thinking, “Turn it on?! It’s got to be 100 degrees in here.”
When I had a discreet opportunity, I looked at their thermostat. It was set on 79 degrees.
Floridians!
Early Thursday, I headed back to the airport, where found hordes of frazzled parents and crying kids wearing Mickey Mouse ears, most likely exhausted from fighting crowds at Disney World.
I decided to ask the airline employee if I could “step up” to first class, if any seats were available. (Often times you can nab a first-class seat at the last minute for free.)
Yes, I could! Yahoo!
I enjoyed a roomy seat, free drinks, a snack and free TV. In the distant coach section, I could hear babies crying and I thanked God for my seat. I was happy to land in Cleveland, where the sun was shining.
Then, while I waited for my luggage to come around the carousel, I heard the following announcement: “Please check your bags to be sure they are your bags. Many bags look alike and you may get home to find out you took the wrong bag and you’ll have to drive all the way back to the airport to return it. This frequently happens — often times travelers have to drive back from places like ASHTABULA!”
Staff writer Shelley Terry relished in the comfort and joy of returning home after a long journey, where her precious pups and happy Hubby welcomed her with wags and kisses.
