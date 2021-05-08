Terry Cloth: The great pumpkin contest ripe with competition at Terry house

Faithful readers may recall Hubby and I are having a contest to see who can grow the biggest and best pumpkin to enter in the Ashtabula County Fair.
Four weeks ago, I made a not-well-thought-out decision to challenge him to a contest. Just between us, Hubby has a much greener thumb, but I’d never admit it in front of him.
Surprisingly, my pumpkins started out ahead of Hubby’s sprouts. I placed them on a south-side window ledge and watched them grow.
When my sprouts were about an inch high, Hubby placed his tiny sprouts in the dining room window nook, where Delightful Granddaughter’s cat, Bailey, likes to sit in the sun.
While we slept, Bailey nibbled on most of Hubby’s plants.
Hubby was unhappy.
Frankly, I was delighted. Quietly I stroked Bailey’s soft fur, whispering, “Good kitty.”
But my joy was short-lived.
Seemingly overnight, Hubby’s plants grew larger, greener and stronger than mine. Confused, I badgered Hubby for his secret.
Finally, he caved — “Miracle-Gro.”
Ah ha! I immediately fertilized my plants.
Still, his plants continued to thrive while mine ... well, not so much.
One day last week, while Hubby was pre-occupied in his man cave, I switched one of my plants for his.
“He’ll never know,” I thought.
Two days later, I watched as Hubby perused his plants, counted his plants and hovered over them.
“Something is wrong,” he said.
Uh oh!
He marched into the family room and examined my pumpkin plants.
“Did you think you’d get away with switching one of your spindly plants for mine?” he said.
Well ... yes.
Things went downhill from there. The next morning, Bailey knocked my biggest and healthiest plant on the floor, breaking it at the stem and dumping dirt on the floor.
Hubby said, “It teaches you right after you told her to eat my plants!”
He asked me to concede before I embarrass myself at the fair.
“Never!” I said. “It’s not over until it’s over.”
Staff writer Shelley Terry asks faithful readers to stay tuned for continued coverage of the great pumpkin contest. And, any tips on pumpkin growing would be appreciated. But don’t tell Hubby!
