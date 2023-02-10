There are always questions about what wine before what wine when there are several different kinds of wine are part of an evening experience – or visit to a wine festival or similar event.
Often, after some kind of wine excursion, your kitchen wine rack has a number of different bottles which calls out for a gathering of friends. So whether you are bringing out several bottles from a local wine trail excursion, or from that “trip of a lifetime” to Napa, serving wines in an appropriate sequence will showcase each variety, making the wines taste better and the evening more interesting.
In order to complement your wines, keep the menu simple. Prepare a selection mild to semi sharp cheeses and crusty breads to cleanse your guests’ palates between each wine variety. The unique characteristics of each vintage will stand out more clearly if every flight is separated by neutral cheeses and breads. You may also want to provide some notepaper for keeping track of favorite wines.
Dry wines should be poured before sweeter ones. A simple food comparison illustrates the rationale. Try tasting a banana before a Granny Smith apple. The apple becomes unpleasantly tart. Eat a piece of bread. Then reverse the order, tasting the apple first. The tartness is more enjoyable. If you begin with dry wines and gradually move toward the sweet, the transition will be both logical and agreeable.
Serve whites before reds. White wines, partially because they are not fermented on the skins, are generally less complex. Red wines, largely because of skin contact, have many more individually identifiable components. By beginning with lighter wines, tasters’ palates will naturally expand though the evening.
Present light bodied wines before more complex styles. If you will be showcasing only reds, taste lighter Chambourcins before the Merlots, follow with Cabernet Francs and finish with the more intense Cabernet Sauvignons or a Meritage. If you will be pouring only whites, oaky Chardonnays with their warm vanilla overtones should come first, then perhaps a grassy Sauvignon Blanc followed by a fruity semi dry Riesling.
While price does not always determine quality, it can be an indicator. So, if you have not tasted all the wines prior to your gathering, the “lesser before finer” dictum often applies. Less expensive wines should usually be served before more costly ones.
Younger wines tend to be fresher and show more fruit on the palate. Older wines generally become more subtle as a wine’s intrinsic components will meld together through months and years of aging in a barrel or bottle. Logically then, young wines should be served before ones that are several vintages old.
Tasting order “rules” can and often are broken, but using a logical sequence for an assortment of wines typically will make each of them taste better.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wines. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
