Syrah/Shiraz: Another interesting wine to explore this fall season.

This variety is planted worldwide but the wine in the bottles you can buy from your retailer or a local winery vary widely, depending on the various climactic, weather, soil, etc. conditions (i.e., terroir) in which they are grown. Depending on its vineyard origins, it can show black pepper, licorice, red plums, black olives, dried cranberries, smoke, and/or cloves in the finished wine. It is successfully grown in the France’s northern Rhône region, Walla Walla in Oregon, Paso Robles in California, Barossa Valley in Australia, the Cape area of South Africa, Hawkes Bay in New Zealand and in some unique microclimates along the shores of Lake Erie in Ohio.
It is also sometimes known as Shiraz.
It is a very dark-skinned red grape which produces a heavy, somewhat tannic, and spicy finished wine. This is very different from Pinot Noir which is lighter in color and finish with fewer tannins. However, in some places in the world, the two are blended together. It is different from Cabernet Sauvignon in that it is somewhat smoother in texture. When compared to Malbec which is very aromatic with some fruit up front, Syrah/Shiraz shows much more spice on the palate and in the nose.
Syrah/Shiraz is a great grill-on-the-deck wine for this season. It beautifully complements spareribs, barbecue chicken, burgers, and brazed beef. If you are serving it as a half time football game snack, pair it with aged hard cheeses like Asiago or a softer, smoked cheese like Gouda. If your hunter in the family will be harvesting some deer meat with his or her crossbow or from gun season in November, it goes very well with venison. It does not work at all with seafood or salads with vinegar dressings.
Generally, despite their rich colors and tannins, Syrah/Shiraz wines do not age especially well. Experts recommend consuming them within 3 or 4 years of the vintage date noted on the label.
From Food Network:
BBQ ribs: a quarter cup of brown sugar, two teaspoons chili powder, kosher salt, and ground black pepper, one teaspoons dry oregano, one half teaspoon cayenne pepper, one half teaspoon garlic powder, one half teaspoon onion powder, two racks baby back ribs, one cup so unsalted chicken broth, one tablespoon apple cider vinegar, one cup commercial BBQ sauce.
Combine all sugar and powered ingredients to create a rub on both sides of the ribs. Place in an over safe saucepan, cover and refrigerate overnight. Pre heat oven to 250 degrees. Add ribs to the pan, pour broth and vinegar around the sides of the pan. Bake 2 hours. Remove ribs, pour liquid from the saucepan, and bring to a boil. Reduce liquid by half. Add BBQ sauce. Preheat outdoor grill to medium high. Spread the reduction/BBQ sauce on the ribs. Cook ribs on the grill for c. 5 minutes a side until browned and slightly charred. Cut ribs between the bones and serve hot.
A recipe from the ‘Allrecipes’ web site:
Venison: 2 pounds of venison back straps, cut int ¼ inch slices. Two and half cups of milk, two tablespoons hot pepper sauce, three cups vegetable oil for frying, three cups all purpose flour, two tablespoons salt, one tablespoon black pepper, two eggs.
Put venison into a bowl with two cups of milk and hot sauce. Marinate for an hour. Heat oil in a skillet to 325 degrees. Dredge the strips in four, salt, and pepper mixture. Whisk eggs and half cup of milk. Shake off excess flour, fry in oil three minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels and serve.
Syrah/Shiraz: Another interesting wine to explore this fall season.
For additional information: dwinchell@Ohiowines.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.