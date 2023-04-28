Camping programs have been a mainstay of 4-H since the 1920’s. Our 4-H camps are intentionally designed as creative, experiential-learning endeavors that spark curiosity, build resilience, and help youth develop the skills needed to lead for a lifetime. Youth participating in camp engage with each other, teen leaders, and adult staff in positive risk-taking, challenge-by-choice activities to develop decision-making skills, personal responsibility, and experience a sense of self-determination while learning in natural surroundings.
Ashtabula camp counselors were excited to kick off the 2023 season with the Chili Cook Off Friday, April 15 at Atech, with fourteen chili and four soup entries. Current and future campers and their families enjoyed making s’mores, playing games, meeting their counselors and tasting some great soups and chilis. Winners were announced in the following categories: Best Display – Stephanie Marous, Soup – Matt Valis, Hot & Spicy – Ethen Bales, Thick & Hearty – Board of Developmental Disabilities, Unconventional – Camp Whitewood, and People’s Choice – Matt Bales. Ashtabula 4-H will host camp June 18-24 at Camp Whitewood and invite youth of all ages, with or without 4-H experience, to join us this summer!
Camp Whitewood offers overnight-residential camps for youth ages 8-14 June 5- July 22 and day camps June 5- August 11 for youth ages 5-8 in Windsor, Ohio. As with the true nature of camp, time spent outside will be the focus where campers can hike, swim, canoe, run, dance, play and have new experiences. Campers will have the opportunity to meet new friends and will learn about nature, leadership, developing relationships and develop a strong sense of self-worth. Youth will also participate in shooting sports, boating, swimming, nature, crafts, rec time, campfire and so much more! Camp counselors plan and provide programming to lead campers through activities and experiences at camp providing youth the opportunity to try new things, stretch their comfort zones and learn responsibility, independence, flexibility and respect for self and others.
Younger youth looking for another adventure, are also invited to register for 4-H Cloverbud Adventure Day July 19 from 8:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds or Cloverbud Camp June 23 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at Camp Whitewood. Space is limited to join these adventures with nature and science, crafts, animals, and more! Register for these Cloverbud events by calling 440-576-9008 or visiting www.ashtabula.osu.edu.
Jenna Hoyt serves as Ashtabula County’s 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Reach her at 440-576-9008 or hoyt.88@osu.edu.
