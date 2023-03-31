Spring is officially here, and in true northeast Ohio style, we’ve already had our first snowfall of the season! Soon warmer weather will be on its way however, and gardening season will be fully upon us. By now, farmers and the more serious home gardeners among us likely already have their seed orders completed, trays of seedlings started under lights or in their hoophouse, and maybe even a few hardier things in the ground.
However, if you are still looking for seeds, would like to find a few plants for your home garden, or have some plants or seeds to share, here are some great upcoming events, announcements, and resources:
Ohio Victory Garden Seeds
First of all, I’m pleased to say that the Ashtabula County OSU Extension will again be participating in the Ohio Victory Garden program. Started after the pandemic, with a nod to the World War I efforts to encourage food self-sufficiency, the Ohio Victory Garden program aims to encourage post-pandemic gardening by distributing free seeds through county Extension offices across the state.
This year’s seeds include carrots, cucumber, lettuce, and sunflower. You can read more about this project and get access to a variety of online materials including information on how to plan your garden, plant your seeds, and preserve your harvest here: u.osu.edu/ohiovictorygardens.
Seed packets can be picked up at the Ashtabula County OSU Extension Office, 39 Wall Street in Jefferson, during normal business hours- Monday through Thursday 8:30-4:30. Although the office is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m., seed packets are located on the counter outside the Extension door so they will remain accessible throughout the business day. The only request in exchange for the seeds is that you fill out the brief online survey on the back of the packet to register your participation.
Area Libraries Expand Seed Access through Seed Libraries
Need more seeds? Have no fear- the Seed Libraries are here! Two more area libraries will be offering a seed library this year. Ashtabula County District Library’s Ashtabula and Geneva locations have adopted a seed library program, joining Henderson Memorial, Andover, Kingsville, and Conneaut libraries in offering seeds to the public.
Seed libraries are places where home gardeners can donate saved or excess seeds and where other gardeners can pick up seeds needed. They work on the principle of exchange and those taking seeds from the library are encouraged to then save seeds from those items grown and return some of their saved seeds to the library at the end of the season, thereby propagating seeds that have been locally adapted to our climate here in NE Ohio.
You can read more about them here: redbeetrow.com/seed-library. Readers are invited to contact individual libraries for more specific information and details.
Seed Starting with Lex Sandella
Now that you have some seeds, you’ll probably want to learn a little more about how to start them. Backyard gardener, YouTuber, and healthy eating advocate, Lex Sandella will be sharing information on Seed Starting on Friday, April 21 at 6 p.m. at Harbor Gardens, 1022 Bridge Street, in Ashtabula. Lex maintains a sizable backyard garden where she grows food for her family while documenting her efforts online. The cost for the class is $20. Contact Harbor Gardens with questions or to register. www.harborgardens.org
Back to the library!
In celebration of Earth Day, the Ashtabula County District Library, 4335 Park Ave in Ashtabula, will be hosting an Earth Day Plant and Seed Exchange on Saturday, April 22nd from 10 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. You can bring your seeds and plants to share with other gardeners. and area organizations will be there with things of their own to share. Participating organizations listed on the library’s website include: The OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers, The Rose Society of Ashtabula County, My Neighborhood Collaborative, and the NAACP of Ashtabula County. They also note that “craft and coloring activities will be available for the kids.” You can visit the libraries website for more details: www.acdl.info.
More seeds, more plants, and more fun!
Finally, if you haven’t had enough seed sharing fun, come on out to the Dorset Community Food Forest’s Seed and Plant Swap and Sale on April 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As the name implies there will be both seeds and plants available to trade or to purchase from area individuals and vendors. The Bakery Off Main food truck will be selling coffee and baked goods and there will be an old-time music jam featuring members of the Pickle Milk Band. Tours of the Community Forest will be given every hour and there will be demonstrations and information on a variety of gardening and related topics. The event is free but bring some money to spend with the vendors and at the food truck! For questions, contact Donna Devadoss at 440-645-8954 or donnadvds@yahoo.com. This event will be held at the Dorset Community Center, 2681 OH-193, Dorset, OH 44032.
With all of these options I hope you will find the seeds you need and have very successful gardening season.
Julie Wayman is the Local Food Coordinator at the Ashtabula County Office of OSU Extension. She enjoys learning and sharing information about local farms and local food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.