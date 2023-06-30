We’ll soon be celebrating our nation’s birth with a festive week of activities. We will bring out the sparklers (the little metal sticks that make circles of light in the night as the kids flash them in the dark) and plan to go to a community fireworks extravaganza.
For grownups however, it might be a time to bring out another kind of “sparkler:” the one with a wire cap and a mushroom shaped cork. We usually think about Champagne as a beverage to bring in the New Year or celebrate a couple’s wedding vows. But a super-chilled glass of bubbly that might be more moderately priced should also be in order when we commemorate the founding of this great nation too. So here are some things to think about wine that is fizzy – and some food suggestions to accompany your holiday picnic celebration.
Some sparklers are made in the methode champenoise- and are usually quite expensive. Fermentation takes place in individual bottles, there is lots of hand work and the process is time consuming. However, for summer picnics, you likely would choose a less costly version. The most common style for under $10 a bottle is the “tank” method where the secondary fermentation takes place in large stainless steel vats. Bottles are then filled directly from the tank. The wine is pleasant and fun to drink, but bubbles are larger and the “sparkle” dies much more quickly than a more expensive version. National brands like J. Roget are made this way. Recently, several regional wineries have created some fun bubbles by using forced carbonation. They are winning awards and garnering lots of support from wine lovers here in the area.
Traditional sparklers as well as the recent fun bubbly versions should be served cold to enhance the taste characteristics of the wines and to help maintain the bubbles after the wine is poured. If you are popping a cork on any wine made in the tank traditional French methods, it is important have some control over the liquid when the cork is popped. Then, with the bottle on a flat surface, the protective foil and wire cage should be carefully removed. The bottle should then be carefully tilted away from any guests. With a hand over the cork, the bottle should be carefully rotated, allowing the confined pressure to gradually force out the cork. The result should be a pleasant popping sound. If the wine is too warm, or the bottle is opened less carefully, the sparkling wine will explode and flow out of the bottle onto a table rather than into a glass. Many of the local, festive versions are sealed with a screwcap, but it is still important to chill it well and pour it carefully down the side of a glass to preserve the bubbles.
Here are some suggestions for picnic foods that work well with sparklers:
If Tex Mex appeals to you and you have a little prep time: Chips and freshly made salsa, sliced grilled chicken on soft tacos with Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream and a little salsa, black bean, and corn salad.
If your schedule is hectic and you need to throw things together at the last minute: ham and cheese baguettes with a little Swiss cheese and some not too spicy mustard, fresh fruit and maybe even some chocolate chip cookies (chocolate goes with everything!) would make for a lovely evening’s gathering.
For just snacking as you watch the spectacular colors in the sky: get some crusty bread, a selection of amazing cheeses, dried meats, dried fruits, some hummus for dipping and an array of fresh fruit… and enjoy.
We live in a great nation – and celebrating our nation’s birth and history, and toasting to its future makes sparkling wine a perfect picnic choice in the week ahead.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
