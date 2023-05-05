It is time to celebrate a special occasion, so you look for a special occasion restaurant. When you walk into a restaurant with crisp white tablecloths as far as can be seen, and the wine list is a book rather than a single list, the choice of wine to match a meal can be intimidating.
When ordering a bottle of wine in a fancy restaurant, some establishments serious about wine and food pairings will provide clues that make the choice easier. Often, the selection of entrees includes specific wine recommendations. If the chef features a specific variety in the description on the menu, the choice is obvious. He or she has prepared that dish to especially complement the wine listed. If the description of a certain menu item suggests that a wine variety used in the preparation of the food, e.g., “served with rich gravy made with Cabernet Sauvignon” it would be most appropriate to order a Cabernet to enjoy with the meal. Servers have often completed wine appreciation seminars and are often quite knowledgeable. They certainly should be familiar with all the wines on the list in their restaurant. A simple question like: “And what do you think would best go with this entrée?” will take many a host off the hook. If the restaurant has a wine by the glass program, pick an entrée, match the color and choose one of the wines off the featured list. Finally, if all else fails, take a deep breath, look like you know what you are doing and bravely order the #23 or #24 in a mid price range to match the color of your entrée choice. If the wine was truly terrible, it would have never made the list.
Wine etiquette in these kinds of restaurants can also be a bit overwhelming at times. Usually the person who orders a bottle is presented with the cork. The tradition dates back to the days before modern winemaking techniques that now almost always assure a sound bottle. Today, a cork tainted with spoilage is rare. Unless the cork smells like bad vinaigrette salad dressing, politely take a whiff and put it down on the table. The server will then pour a small amount in your glass. Swirl the wine, take a sip, nod with approval and let the waiter pour for all of your guests. He or she should fill the glasses no more than half full. If there is any left in the bottle, it is perfectly acceptable for either you or the server to offer guests a second glass at an appropriate time.
If your wine is white and chilled, hold the glass by the stem to keep the liquid cool. If you are drinking a red wine, and it perhaps is served too cold to be enjoyed, cup your hand around the bowl of the glass to slightly warm the wine and release its complex bouquet. Swirl the liquid by holding the stem; as finished wine is exposed to oxygen and it “opens up.” Put your nose over the rim and enjoy the aromas. Lift the glass to make a toast, take sip, think about how the wine and food will work together and then just enjoy the total experience.
Some of the mystery surrounding wine and food combinations makes a special meal more memorable, but if the experience is too intimidating, it gets in the way of enjoying a lovely bottle of wine that helps to make the whole meal really great.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
