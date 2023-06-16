Decant: Sometimes older wines collect sediment at the bottom of a bottle. By pouring from one bottle to another, the sediment can be left in the first, so that the wine in a glass is clear. In addition, when a wine is very young, sometimes it is poured through a mulit-tubed vessel to aerate and soften it a bit.
Disgorge: After a Sparkling wine goes through its secondary fermentation, the dead yeast cells and sediment collect along the side of a bottle as it is horizontally stacked (en tirage). The bottles are tilted and systematically turned to collect the residue in the neck of the bottle (riddling). The bottle neck and its “plug” are super chilled, the crown cap popped open, and the “plug” is expelled via disgorgement.
Dosage: After disgorgement, there is generally a small amount of liquid that needs to be replaced. A sweetened wine is added to the bottle to what will become Champagne or a Sparkler. Depending on whether the winemaker wands a brut, extra-dry, dry, or semi-sweet, varying percentages of sweetness are introduced before the cork is inserted and the wire cap affixed.
Dry: This is the antonym of “sweetness” and indicates that during fermentation, the natural sugars in the wines have been converted, via the action of yeast, to heat, carbon dioxide (both expelled) and alcohol. The grapes need to be picked at a certain sweetness level, the appropriate yeasts must be used, all with the goal of reducing the sweetness/alcohol balance to less than .5 percent sweetness. Some wine lovers can begin to perceive at .7 percent but “truly” dry wine contains only .2 percent residual sugar.
Enology: This is the science of winemaking. An enologist is a professional wine maker; an enophile is a wine lover.
Earthy: This is a term used to describe aromas and flavors that are reminiscent of damp soil. Often, Pinot Noirs from Burgundy are described this way. Pinot Noirs from other New World grapes tend to be riper and lose most of the earthy descriptors. Other wines sometimes described with the adjective are Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Nebbiolo and even Merlot.
Fermentation: This is the process whereby fresh juice is converted into wine via the action of yeasts. Carbon dioxide is expelled through a drain-trap-looking plastic mechanism called a fermentation lock, and heat is controlled by the size of the fermentation vessel or by using one of several chilling options. Fermentation decisions are critical in a wine cellar. A too-hot fermentation will produce “flabby” whites, a too-cool fermentation in reds will sometimes create a “stuck” situation which can be a headache for the vintner.
Fining: This is a clarification process where different elements are added to the wine to precipitate out particles but are then are discarded as the wine is racked off to other containers. Sometimes egg whites are used, or more frequently in commercial settings, Bentonite (a inert clay) is the fining agent of choice.
Filtration: Finished wines typically go through several series of filtration processes. First a “‘gross” version when the largest particles remaining are removed via settling the juice and then fining it. Then often a “fine” filtration is used to provide the “brilliant” clarity desired in many commercial wines.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
