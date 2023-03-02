Here’s some more jargon to help you on the road to “connoisseur” status.
Cellar temperature: Historically wines were made then produced in cellars that were cold and damp. Now those who collect wines try to keep the temperature between 55 and 59 degrees Fahrenheit and with humidity between 55 and 75 percent. This helps keep the wine, corks, and labels in optimum condition.
Citric acid is one of the three naturally occurring acids in wine. Tartaric and malic are the others. Its presence helps give, especially white wines, backbone and interest. In very hot climates, winemakers sometimes need to add citric acid to balance their wines. Fortunately for us in this cool climate region, where we produce great whites like Riesling, Grüner Veltliner, Pinot Gris and the like, adding citric is not necessary.
Claret is sort of an old-fashioned name that the British used when referring to the red wines they imported from Bordeaux. The story goes that since the French and the British were often at war, while the Brits enjoyed French wine, it was hard to sell bottles that were too Francophile, so the name Claret made the wines more marketable.
Complex: In the wine business, many of the terms and phrases used are often pretty nebulous. This is one of those terms. Generally, a complex wine is one which has many aroma characteristics, a wide range of flavors, and with mouthfeel (another imprecise word) and a finish (one more hard to define term) that are is interesting and long lived.
Corked is a term indicating spoilage. A corked wine will have aromas and flavors reminiscent of wet cardboard or a moldy basement. It results when corks used to seal the bottles with corks come from a Portuguese tree grower (they are the largest producer of corks in the world) who, likely along with the manufacturer, had not properly handled or cleaned the bark. Only a tiny percentage of corks cause this problem, but when a producer sends hundreds of thousands of bottles, event a small number result in consumer dissatisfaction. Cork taint is one reason many winemakers are using screw caps, especially for their high-volume wines.
Corkscrew: This seems like a simple word describing a tool to take a cork out of a wine bottle. But there is a myriad of variations on ways to open a bottle.
The most common style is a wing type corkscrew with a couple of handles that open a center screw that is twisted into the cork. The handles are brought down, and the cork comes out.
The most versatile is a waiters’ corkscrew. It functions much like a common jack knife and includes a knife to cut the foil off the top of the bottle. The screw is turned into the cork and a fulcrum arm extracts it. It can be a little tricky, but with some practice works great.
One of the easiest to use is a “Screwpull.” The screw simply sits between a couple of flexible prongs, a handle on top of the prongs is turned and the cork comes out.
The “Ah-so” extractor is not a corkscrew at all. It uses two prongs to be inserted along the cork sides and then requires a bit of a twist of the wrist to bring it out cleanly. It does require more than a little practice to avoid pushing the cork into the bottle.
There are also some more expensive “Rabbit” pullers that simply use a mechanical lever which is inserted into the cork, a handle is squeezed, and it comes out.
The very expensive Coravin openers will allow the pouring of a single glass then use pressure and argon cartridges to keep oxygen away from the what remains in the bottle. The goal is to preserve the balance of the bottle for another day.
And there are some rechargeable extractors which are pretty fool-proof.
And for those of you who entertain a lot, with very impatient guests, there are bar mounted models for opening large quantities which can pop out the corks with great speed.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
