You live in the middle of wine country. Your neighbors always drink wine with their evening meal. Your brother-in-law has a temperature-controlled wine cellar in his basement. You have visited a bunch of wineries and have begun to think seriously about opening one yourself.
What to do about the dream? Where and how do you start learning about what it takes?
The easiest thing is to replicate a kindergarten experience when you took that field trip to the local fire station. Take a series of grown-up’s field trips. Remember, you live in wine country. Just get in your car and drive to a local winery, taking a designated driver along for the trip home.
Why visit wineries now? Before you were just enjoying the experience as a consumer. Now you need to begin understanding what it takes to be successful. So, find a couple whose businesses you admired while being a tourist there, and start looking at things from the perspective of “What would I want to replicate in my operation?”
Many local wineries offer tasting trays. Order one. The tray will be set up from dry to sweet, usually from white to red. The names of the wines will be listed. Just start tasting and find one you like. Make a note of the wine’s name. Talk to the tasting room staff about what is popular in their situation.
Taste a number of wines and note again what you like — but remember the adage: winemakers who make wine for their own palate often go broke. So ask about what sells.
After these simple steps, and you seem to find wines that you may want to produce, and experiences you want to replicate, you need to begin to get serious. There are a myriad of requirements on both the state and local levels to consider before you go too far.
One opportunity the Association offers is a new YouTube video with some things to begin to consider. It is the first of a series (this one is available to anyone who asks) that will continue for OWPA members ($100 for an annual dues as a future winery) which cover a myriad of topics like financing, insurance, permitting, building layouts, marketing plans and much more.
A second resource is the new wine production guide put out by Ohio State. We have limited access to those books.
So if you want to begin to explore options for your dream, email me at dwinchell@OhioWines.org and I will send you a link to our first video and once you make a commitment to go beyond the dreaming stage, we’ll try to acquire the wine production guide as well a number of other materials.
Then, we would love to set up a face-to-face (or Zoom meeting) to talk more about your plans and how we can help as things begin to solidify.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
