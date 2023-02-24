The “small and great” stand on the same level, before God in justice, at the final judgment. In life the “great,” many times, are given preferential treatment by their fellow man, while the justice of the “poor” is poorly rendered. In Revelation 20:11, we read of “… him that sat on it” (the great white throne); but does scripture give more description of the Judge? Yes, it certainly does in Acts 17:31, “Because he hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained; whereof he hath given assurance unto all men, in that he hath raised him from the dead.”
The one who judges man is the one who became man and had his justice taken away by man (Acts 3:14,15; Isaiah 53:8,9). Can we say how precisely appropriate is the justice of God! It’s much more than that though, isn’t it? It absolutely is because Jesus, as man, loved and did all the will of God! The one with the pierced hands, feet and side is uniquely qualified to judge man for his sins.
Make no mistake and be honestly clear to your own soul. The scene of the last judgment described in Revelation 20 is not the trial phase of justice; it’s the executive phase of justice! The trial phase had, by this time, been over long ago and all the world had been found guilty before God and needed a Savior (Romans 3:19, 23). It should also be noted that some of the greatest scriptural declarations of justice were written to the Roman church, the place of the seat and capitol of the great Roman Empire which prided itself in Roman justice and law. It was Caesar’s arm, Pontius Pilate, in what Rome called Palestine, that unjustly condemned Jesus (Acts 4:27). Let it also be said that the concept of a ‘general final judgment’ where all who ever lived stand together to be judged by a balance scale of justice which determines whether they lived a life that was largely good is not Biblical/found in the Holy Bible. It is a doctrine of Islam.
Everyone, “small and great,” who stands in judgment before the Great White Throne are damned.
The record of their works are adjudication as to how much wood they carry to the eternal burnings. The wood is not consumed in this metaphorical fire because it is the place where Mark 9:44 says, “Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched.” Perhaps you read the word damned (a popular swear word) and thought how harsh; how unfair! It is essential that justice’s necessity be understood.
Salvation not only takes away something (the penalty of sins); it also gives somethings, a new nature and the promise of sinless perfection. Everyone is born into this world with a sinful nature passed down from humanity’s father, Adam. When a sinner repents and is born again, they receive a new nature from God, so now they have two natures. When the believer is resurrected, they are brought to the glory of sinless perfection. So, the lost standing before the Great White Throne have only the sinful nature they were born with which not only has sinned but will sin again! No, it is not possible that muddy boots can come proudly stomping and defiling the street of gold!
Who does not want you to go to such an awful place? Certainly, everyone “small and great” who knows and loves you, but sadly many do not have a sure answer themselves. Certainly every “born again” person, every true Christian, wants you to hear the gospel. However, too many of us have to bow our head in shame that we have not made the Gospel of God’s grace our top priority! The one who most wants you who are “small and great” to be saved is Jesus; for it was on the loneliness of the great darkness that hellfire of divine justice fell upon Him in all its fury. There on the cross all God’s wrath against sin was exhausted by our appointed substitute. Jesus bore the heavy load of our sins and satisfied divine justice so that we don’t stand some horribly sad day before a Great White Throne!
