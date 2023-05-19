This spring has been an especially harrowing one for anyone growing grapes in Ohio….and especially in the Lake Erie region.
In mid-May there were several nights where the giant wind machines were running and fires burning at the end of vineyard rows. While there was some damage, especially to the natives like Concord in the low and on not ideal sites, the buds were still tight, so the majority of the fruiting buds survived.
The night of Wednesday, May 17 was a little more harrowing. The tender shoots were as much as 2 inches long and the temperatures were more concerning. While a full assessment will not be available for a day or so, there certainly was more significant damage, especially in some locations. However, we have reports from some central locations of little damage while others there have seen significant kill.
Whether a frost actually happens or not, there will be very tired farmers throughout the month of May this year.
Frost is a very tricky thing. Preventing spring damage depends on a wide range of factors. First, the lay of the land comes into play. Cold air, just like water, flows downhill. Higher ground within a single vineyard will provide more protection that the low section that may be at the end of a row. But in a larger sense, the altitude of the whole acreage itself is critical. In the Grand River Valley, a distance of just a mile or two means the difference between nearly every-year damage to no spring frost for decades.
Once the grower has a good growing site, then he or she needs to think about mitigation options. For some varieties, a pre-bud break spray of a copper-based substance will retard growth and keep the buds tighter for a while. On threatening nights, some growers use heaters dispersed among the vines to raise the temperature a couple of degrees. Especially in the GRV, within the influence of Lake Erie, the night breezes slowly wafting off the lake on relatively still nights, produce layers of air at varying temperatures. By using huge fans and wind machines, the air is mixed up and can raise the vineyard floor temperatures several degrees. The wind machines run on propane and start at $25,000 each and go up from there. The investment is huge, but saving viniferas that sell for several thousands a ton is returned in a year like 2023. There, when conditions dictate, the fans are fired up in the early morning and run until after the sun rises.
Under most circumstances, the damage to tender buds does not always come from the cold temperatures, but rather, most of the injury is done when the sun comes up and temperatures rise quickly, thus raising the most havoc, proverbially “cooking” the emerging fruit.
So how soon will the growers know their fate after a frost incident?
During the cold snap from this past mid-month, the buds were tight. So, to check, growers went into the vineyards with a carpenter’s knife to cut open some unopened nubs. If the centers were green, likely all is well; if they are black, there will be no fruit from that vine that year.
Regarding this past week’s occurrence: In the next day or so, if the tiny shoots wilt, turn brown and drop, the primary bud is gone. (With the natives like Concord, all will be lost. With the hybrids like Vidal and Chardonnay, a secondary bud may survive, but may or may not have enough time this summer to produce mature fruit.)
We will know more soon.
This is truly a time of sleepless nights.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
