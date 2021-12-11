Sit down, recline and get ready to laugh

Last Saturday Hubby appeared out of his man cave and said, “I think it’s broken.”
Now normally when something in the house is broken Hubby looks for the nearest escape route, hoping the dog needs to go out or some other excuse for not fixing something right away.
But this time was different.
His old, beloved, well-broken-in, camouflage-colored recliner performed its last recline.
Faithful readers will recall I gave Hubby the chair for Christmas 2008. Since that time, it’s been his favorite napping spot.
After careful inspection, we figured the chair lasted about as long as a well-used recliner is going to last.
It was beyond any fixing.
Hubby went into mourning.
“I loved that chair,” he said. “Darwin (our 15-year-old, one-eyed Jack Russell terrier) loved that chair, too.”
So, guess what Hubby did with it?
Much to my dismay, he carried the chair out to the front porch.
“Are you going to leave it there?” I asked.
“Maybe,” he said.
I had to admit, it gives our home a certain “hillbilly ambience.”
As of this writing, Hubby has yet to decorate the porch with Christmas lights but I’m certain the chair will add a touch of Christmas greenery to our home’s holiday ornamentation.
While I’m still waiting and waiting for the day I get new living-room furniture, Hubby didn’t wait long to get a new recliner.
I knew he was up to something when I saw him scrolling on his phone.
“Look! Someone in Geneva has two recliners for sale for $100,” he said.
I asked, “Where did you see that?”
“On Facebook,” he said, smiling.
Sigh.
“Why do we need two recliners?” I said.
“We don’t, but it’s a deal,” he said.
Double sigh.
Next thing you know I’m in the truck going to Geneva with Hubby.
I stayed in the truck while Hubby bargained with the seller.
Sure enough, two men helped Hubby lift two recliners into the back of the truck.
I couldn’t wait to see what they looked like (sarcasm).
Once home, Hubby unveiled his new recliners — two recliners in relatively good shape covered with a flower pattern. Although the recliners scream the 1970s, I had to admit they were in pretty good shape — good enough for Hubby’s man cave, anyway.
And, most importantly, Hubby is happy.
Shelley Terry’s favorite perch is one end of the well-worn sofa, which also reclines. She shares the spot with her faithful border collie, Britney.
