She's a big softie when it comes to grandparenting

Uh oh!
According to BestLife, an online advice site, I’m guilty as charged with seven infractions when it comes to “60 Things Grandparents Should Never Do.”
I thought, “Delightful Granddaughter is 20 years old now and they’re just coming out with this advice?”
Well, I figure even the most conscientious grandparents mess up now and then, right?
Here’s my list of misdeeds:
1. I requested more grandchildren.
I may have mentioned once or twice that I would like more grandchildren. Dear Daughter says she’s done her part, but Handsome Son and Lovely Daughter-in-law have not! Faithful readers may recall they claim they’re very much in love and happy with just the two of them.
My response was: “Why can’t you have children and be miserable like the rest of us?”
Handsome Son then reminds me of all the wonderful trips he’s taken me on.
“I never could have afforded Hawaii if we had kids,” he said.
That shuts me up.
2. I offered naming advice.
This infraction occurred more than 20 years ago when Dear Daughter was pregnant. When we found out she was carrying a girl, I suggested a wonderful name — Shelley!
Needless to say, my wishes were ignored.
3. I disregard discipline rules.
Discipline? Haven’t they heard the old saying, “When grandparents walk in the door, discipline flies out the window.”
4. I supply a bottomless amount of treats.
Now that’s a silly rule! Every good grandmother’s house keeps a stock lots of cookies, candy and ice-cream treats.
What kind of grandmother stocks up on spinach and asparagus?
5. I compared my granddaughter’s behavior to her mother’s behavior.
When Delightful Granddaughter turned 16, I compared her perfect behavior to her mother’s rebellious nature.
Just this past year, when my granddaughter got a tattoo (gasp!), I blurted, “I hope you’re not going to be like your mother!”
While I see my granddaughter as a perfect angel, juxtaposing the two probably didn’t go over well with Dear Daughter.
I sincerely apologize.
6. Giving grandchildren things their parents wouldn’t allow.
This transgression occurred circa 2007, when Delightful Granddaughter wanted a Bratz doll. Her mother wouldn’t allow it because she believed the dolls represent little girls wearing make-up and teenage clothes. She thought the Bratz looked like “slutty” Barbie dolls.
I completely agreed with my daughter and backed her up until ... — my granddaughter whined, cried and begged me to buy her one during a frazzled trip to the big discount store.
“I want a Bratz doll but mommy says, ‘No Bratz in our house,’” she said. “Pleeeease Grandmaw!”
I couldn’t take it any more.
“Here!” I said, tossing the Bratz in the shopping cart. “Don’t tell your mother!”
Surprisingly, it wasn’t until years later that she told on me.
“Mother!” Dear Daughter said with a scowl.
I admitted I was weak and I shouldn’t have done it.
Crucify me, for Pete’s sake!
7. Make your children feel guilty.
Me?
As a joke, if my children can’t make it to my house for a holiday I like to remind them that they “never know how many years I have left.”
Luckily, Dear Daughter and Delightful Granddaughter rarely miss a holiday. After all, I lure them in with delicious meals and a smorgasbord of their favorite desserts. But, Handsome Son lives far away and, sadly, rarely shares a holiday.
COVID-19 squelched all our 2020 holiday plans, so I’m very much looking forward to his visit this Christmas — at last all my chicks will be in my nest!
And, I’ll try to behave myself.
Staff writer Shelley Terry loves being a grandmother. One day she was a just a mother and the next, she was Delightful Granddaughter’s favorite person in the whole world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.