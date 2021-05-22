Shelley Terry: You're never too old to find love -- even at 87

Today is a special day.
My 87-year-old father is getting married to his 76-year-old bride today in a big church wedding, proving it’s never too late to find true love.
The reasons why people get married vary, but statistics (I googled it) show in the last century, most men get married between the ages of 26 and 28, and women between 22 and 26.
When most folks think of love and romance, they think young couples and passion — like Mel Carter’s famous song, “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me.”
I’m 64 and I still feel my heart skip a beat when I hear that song. I may be 64 on the outside, but I’m a lot younger on the inside.
Dad and his bride, Emily, say the same. Dad says he feels 16 again with Emily.
Apparently, our yearning for love and affection never goes away. (And it’s good to have someone else around to help you find your glasses or phone.)
Last March, in the airport on my way to Florida to visit Dad and Emily at their winter home, a nice older gentleman from Dallas struck up a conversation with me while we waited in the baggage claim.
When I told him my 87 — nearly 88 — year old father was going to be marrying his 76-year-old girlfriend in May, he gave two thumbs up and said my dad was his new hero!
Funny!
Last weekend, I saw a classmate from Jefferson and told him about Dad.
“Do they have to get married?” he joked, insinuating Emily was pregnant.
Haha!
That same classmate recently re-married and he’s my age. He said he told people they had to get married because they were expecting grandchildren.
Yes, faithful readers, everyone is a comedian these days.
Today, I ask you to take time to raise a glass of champagne, pop or even ice tea, and toast old love in honor of Dad and Emily.
Best wishes, Dad.
Staff writer Shelley Terry also googled “the oldest people to get married” and it appears it’s a British couple. He was 103, she was a younger woman at 91, almost 92 years old. The groom said he could honestly say they are going to spend the rest of their lives together.
