Shelley Terry: Unbelievable! Delightful Granddaughter is 20 today

My only grandchild, my delightful granddaughter turns 20 today. I don’t even know what to do with that number. It means I’m old, like really old. And yet, I remember exactly where I was when I turned 20: at Kent State Ashtabula, taking classes for a journalism degree.
i remember my professors, the car I drove with Queen and Aerosmith blasting from my eight-track tape player, my friends, and even the sweater I wore to a Fleetwood Mac concert in Cleveland. You know why I remember all these things? Because it seems like yesterday!
But I mostly remember hopes and dreams. The hopes and dreams of a 20-year-old, looking forward to the rest of her life. Would I find love, a family, a writing career? And what about the t-shirt I bought at the Fleetwood Mac concert? I think I may have it somewhere in my closet, but like many clothes from my 20s, I can no longer wear it because it shrunk in the closet!
Looking back, I see where I made some not-so-smart choices. Everyone makes mistakes, but I decided to give Delightful Granddaughter some advice from her imperfect old grandmother.
Here’s 20 random pieces of advice:
1. Count your eggs before they hatch. That way you’ll know if a raccoon, fox or neighbor dog stole your chickens!
2. Choose a career that makes you happy to get out of bed every morning. You spend most of your life working, so follow your dreams and do whatever it takes to get there — trade school, college and internships. Do it! I promise the hard work will be worth it.
3. Do not accept defeat. We all fall and we must get back up again. Cut your losses and move forward.
4. Surround yourself with positive people who encourage you and make you laugh.
5. Invest in a good mattress. A good night’s sleep is important in our family. Without it, we are crabby. You don’t want to be crabby.
6. Stay off on-line dating sites. There are a lot of weirdos out there. Trust me, at my job I see the police reports.
7. Travel. See the world. But don’t go in the woods or camping without bug spray.
8. Don’t be mean. It’s not nice.
9. Use sunscreen unless you want your skin to look like an old leather shoe.
10. Plant a garden. There’s nothing more therapeutic than digging in the dirt.
11. Avoid alcohol, drugs and cigarettes. All three can cause you to lose everything you worked so hard for. See No. 2.
12. Don’t text, email or leave a voicemail when you are angry. It can come back to bite you.
13. Don’t use the F-word as an adjective. Unlike a lot of young people, you do not do this. Thank goodness! Don’t start — it only shows a lack of vocabulary and it’s unladylike.
14. Despite what you see and hear these days, the majority of police officers are your friends. Remember: There are bad eggs in every profession. See No. 1.
15. Wear your seatbelt every time you get in your car — I’ll sleep better at night.
16. No tattoos! I have a classmate who got a tattoo of a butterfly on her chest when she was 20. Today, thanks to gravity, it looks more like a pterodactyl.
17. Invest in good underwear.
18. Money can’t buy happiness but it can buy ice cream.
19. Call your parents. Call your grandparents. We won’t be around forever.
20. Remember: You can count on Grandmaw. I’m always here for you.
Staff writer Shelley Terry took Thursday off to take Delightful Granddaughter shopping for her birthday. We won’t say she spoiled her granddaughter by catering to her every whim, but rather, she was very accommodating.
