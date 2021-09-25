Shelley Terry: They've taken this pumpkin-flavored thing too far!

In the movie, “What About Bob?” when the character Bob Wiley is asked why he’s getting a divorce, responds, “There are two types of people in this world: those who like Neil Diamond and those who don’t.”
Well, you can say that same thing about something else in this world, too.
There are two types of people in this world: those who like everything imaginable the flavor of pumpkin spice and those who don’t.
Faithful readers know I love growing pumpkins, decorating with pumpkins and eating pumpkin pie, but I believe the world around us has gone stark, raving mad for pumpkin-flavored everything!
If you don’t believe me, go to your local convenience store, where you will be confronted with pumpkin spice slushies and pumpkin chewing tobacco.
Then look closely at the shelves at your favorite grocery store for pumpkin bread mix, pumpkin coffee creamer, pumpkin spice cereal, pumpkin doughnuts, pumpkin cookies, pumpkin snack mix, pumpkin pie flavored chips, pumpkin Peeps, pumpkin coffee, pumpkin tea, pumpkin beer, pumpkin Pop Tarts and ... Oh no, pumpkin ice-cream!
“Et tu, Brute?” I said out loud in the ice cream aisle.
I’m not making this up!
Even my little sister has succumbed to the pressure. My sources tell me she ordered a Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte from Dunkin Donuts just last week.
Under interrogation, Dear Daughter admitted to buying Pumpkin Spice Lattes from her local Starbucks.
How can we stop pumpkin mania?
How can we turn the clock back to the days when pumpkin festivities started with jack ‘o lantern carving and ended at the Thanksgiving table with a slice of pumpkin pie?
Unfortunately, I believe resistance is futile. It will only be another year or two before your favorite restaurant will serve pumpkin spice pasta with a side of pumpkin soup, and a glass of pumpkin wine. For dessert? Pumpkin cheesecake, of course.
You may think that pumpkin everything is trite now, but you haven’t seen anything yet.
Remember Linus from the Peanuts comic strip? “Each year, the Great Pumpkin rises out of the pumpkin patch that he thinks is the most sincere,” he said.
That’s right, faithful readers, the Great Pumpkin is coming for all of us.
In fact, he might already be here.
Shelley Terry believes it won’t be long before the medical community gets in on this passion for pumpkins, offering pumpkin spice colonoscopies in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.