Shelley Terry: Delightful Granddaughter's colorful locks break the bank 

As more and more people get their COVID vaccinations, family members — the good, the bad and the ugly — are getting back together for the first time in months.
Just the other day, an elderly relative placed his hand on the top of Delightful Granddaughter’s head and belted out, “What happened to your hair?” staring at the now black, orange and yellow locks.
Clearly, her unnaturally colored hair was unsettling for him.
“I think it’s pretty,” she said.
I managed to choke out, “Me too.”
Her mother also could only muster a few words, “It’s perfect for Halloween.”
But, if anyone should be commenting on her newest hair color, it’s me. After all, I paid for it!
It all started when I tactfully approached Delightful Granddaughter about getting her hair all one color, preferably something close to her natural dark blonde or light brown color for college.
At the time, her hair was a blonde/silver color on top and black underneath. I actually liked it, but her curly hair was getting dry from all the coloring and bleaching of the past year and I encouraged her to get a haircut and fresh color.
She seemed interested, I thought.
Then, in a moment of insanity, I said, “I’ll pay.”
“It’s a deal,” she said.
So, on Tuesday evening, I met her at the salon where her friend, Cute Keira, is now a licensed (and popular) cosmetologist, thanks to two years at A-Tech.
When I arrived, the process had barely begun and I couldn’t really get a handle on the actual plan other than a trim and keeping the black hair underneath.
I knew Hubby would be waiting for me at home, so I made a crucial error in judgement — I left my debit card number and told Delightful Granddaughter to text me the total, which I thought would be about $100. I also requested she send me a photo of her finished hair.
On my way home, my imagination went wild thinking of what color she would choose. We talked about blonde, but I couldn’t get her to commit. Would it be really red like Zoe Saldana from “Guardians of the Galaxy,” or orange like Milla Jovovich in “The Fifth Element” movie?
Only time would tell, and apparently, it took some time because at 10 p.m. that night I still hadn’t heard from her. So, I did what I always do when she doesn’t call or text me, I texted and called her.
First she sent me a copy of the receipt.
Sit down, faithful readers.
It was $190!
I let out a loud gasp.
“What’s the matter?” Hubby said.
I managed to squeak out, “Nothing.”
Faithful readers know what Hubby, who notoriously keeps a tight grip on his wallet, would say if he knew! (He’d go on and on, saying ridiculous things like, “You cater to her every whim,” or “You spoil her.”)
Faithful readers, who are grandmothers, know we don’t spoil our grandchildren, only love them.
I quietly texted Delightful Granddaughter.
“What happened? Did you give Keira a $90 tip?” I said.
She wrote back, “No, but I bought a $32 bottle of special shampoo.”
“That shampoo must be REALLY special,” I texted.
I couldn’t wait to see this beautiful hair, so I asked for a photo.
That’s when she sent it with the caption, “It’s pretty.”
Holy moly!
“It’s bright; definitely a show stopper, and I really like the cut,” I said.
After all, what’s a grandma to say or do? No matter what we say or do, teens these days seem to be intrigued by the pops of color.
“I think [colored hair is] a great way for people to express themselves,” Delightful Granddaughter said. “Almost all of my [fellow art students at college] have color in their hair.”
She’s right. I’ve seen these art students with hair dyed all the colors of the rainbow. She fits right in.
So, as long as she’s confident and happy with her hair, I’m happy.
As for my wallet, not so much.
Staff writer Shelley Terry told her granddaughter that the next time that elderly relative comments on her colorful mane and exclaims, “What happened to your hair?” she should jokingly point to his bald head and say, “What happened to yours?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.