Shelley Terry: Cheater, cheater, pumpkin cheater

Remember the nursery rhyme “Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Eater?”
Well, after Hubby’s latest antics, I’ve changed it to “Cheater, Cheater, Pumpkin Cheater.”
Faithful readers will recall Hubby and I are competing to see who can win the blue ribbon for best pumpkin at the county fair this year.
The contest started back in April after I planted seeds indoors to get a head start. He followed suit and we’ve been needling each other ever since.
I admitted Hubby’s thumb is much greener than mine, but even so, I have put a lot of time and effort into keeping my pumpkin patch afloat. Literally, afloat with all the rain we received this summer.
Hubby, not so much.
Then, on Tuesday, I came home from work to find Hubby mowing the lawn despite most of the backyard was flooded and the side lawn completely under water.
When he came inside, he said, “You can forget pumpkins for this year, they’re dead.”
“WHAT?” I squawked. “No way!”
I ran out the back door straight to the pumpkin patch and found my pumpkin plants smothering under clumps of wet grass. I nearly went out of my mind! All of my work, all of my sweat and love that I poured into those pumpkins gone? No way!
I frantically grabbed handfuls of wet grass off my beloved plants. Once the grass cleared, I saw where Hubby mowed over the vines that had extended into the yard — sliced and diced.
I was furious.
“You! You! You pumpkin contest cheater!” I charged.
He said I was overreacting. After all, his dreams of a prize-winning pumpkin were squashed, too.
Me? Over react? Never!
Then he had the gall to say, “Well, if your pumpkins do survive, it’s because you weeded them and neglected mine.”
My eyes bulged out as I yelled, “That’s because it’s a CONTEST.”
“That’s not fair,” he said, laughing.
Like any good Italian, I waved my arms and hands in the air.
“Cheater, cheater, pumpkin cheater,” I said, recalling the nursery rhyme my grandmother taught me when I was 3 or 4 years old.
In case faithful readers don’t know, it goes like this:
Peter, Peter pumpkin eater,
Had a wife but couldn’t keep her;
He put her in a pumpkin shell
And there he kept her very well.
(Funny how I can recite all those nursery rhymes and poems Grandma taught me more than 60 years ago, but half the time I can’t remember where I put my phone or reading glasses!)
Hubby is on my bad list and with only a little more than two more weeks before the fair, I don’t know if I’ll have much of anything to enter in the fair. Too much rain. I’m sure many faithful readers share in my plight.
But I haven’t given up on my pumpkin plants.
Keep them in your prayers and I’ll keep you updated on pumpkin progress.
Ah oh! Staff writer Shelley Terry discovered nursery rhyme’s hidden meaning after Hubby’s assault on her pumpkins. The wife that “couldn’t be kept” in this rhyme, which the Oxford Dictionary of Nursery Rhymes notes first appeared in the 1790s, states Peter the pumpkin-eater murdered his wife and hid her body in a pumpkin. If Terry mysteriously disappears, faithful readers will know where to look!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.