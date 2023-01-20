Hello, Ashtabula County! Finally, we received some winter weather in January. Personally, I like when the snow covers everything in a white blanket. I’m sure I will change my tune here in a month or so, but for now I enjoy looking out at snow covered roofs and branches.
The winter is also a time to take advantage of the weather by doing some indoor trainings! We have many trainings lined up in the new year, and today I want to share some of those upcoming programs to put on your calendar, along with how to receive my weekly newsletter so that you are always informed on future events. I hope that you stay warm this winter, enjoy the snow, and have a fantastic 2023!
Save the date!
The Northeast Ohio Agronomy School Returns March 28th, 2023.
After not being able to hold this event in the past two year, we are excited to offer this great agronomic education day again to local producers and other ag professionals. A wide variety of topics will be discussed throughout the day including a soybeans disease update, a weather/climate update, farm & roadway safety, precision ag, and an energy outlook, with more to be announced.
We will be at a new location this year. The Agronomy School will be held at the Colebrook Community Center, downtown Colebrook at 682 US-322, Orwell, OH 44076. Mark your calendar for this day of agronomic education. The day will include snacks, lunch, and handouts as well as the ability to earn pesticide, and CCA credits.
The day will cost $15 to attend and we will be opening registration soon. If you want to be the first to know, sign up for my weekly NE Ohio Agri-Culture Newsletter. The e-newsletter is delivered directly to your email each Tuesday and includes articles on the latest issues facing agriculture, information on all types of ag, with a focus on agronomy, and all the information for any upcoming extension programing in northeast Ohio. This newsletter is a one stop shop for anyone involved in agriculture in northeast Ohio.
If you are not signed up already for the NE Ohio Agri-Culture Newsletter, sign up today at this link: https://lists.osu.edu/mailman/listinfo/northeastohioag
For questions about the agronomy day or to have us sign you up for the newsletter, please call 440-576-9008. We are also looking for local agricultural businesses and entities to help sponsor this event, if interested please call my office at the number above.
Pesticide Applicator Training Jan. 26
The Ashtabula County Extension Office is also offering New Pesticide Applicator Training, on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The training will be held at the OSU Extension Office in Jefferson and cost $35 per person. A Private Pesticide Applicator’s License is required for those who want to apply restricted-use pesticides on his/her own land (or rented land) and produce an agricultural commodity.
ODA requires each private applicator to take & pass the CORE (safety) test and any category(ies) that correspond to the crops he/she produces. This training will focus primarily on the CORE test. There are seven categories in which one may be certified via testing through ODA: Grain and Cereal Crops, Forage Crops and Livestock, Fruit and Vegetable Crops, Nursery and Forest Crops, Greenhouse Crops, Fumigation and Specialty Uses.
Again, the 3 hour training cost $35 per person and includes CORE training materials, handouts, and light refreshments. Category study materials can be purchased at an additional cost at each Extension Office. Please mail a check made out to ‘OSU Ext. – Ashtabula’, stop in the office, or call 440-756-9008 to reserve your spot. RSVP to secure your spot for this training.
Andrew Holden is an Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Andrew can be reached at 440-576-9008 or Holden.155@osu.edu
