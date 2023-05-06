Someone put up a sign along the trail at the Outrun 24 Hour Trail Race (O24). It said, “Any idiot can run a marathon. It takes a special kind of idiot to run an ultra.”
Well, anonymous sign author, you’re not wrong.
I competed in my second ultramarathon last weekend. The O24 started at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 and ending at 8 a.m. on Sunday, 24 hours later. In that time, more than 150 race participants completed hundreds of laps of the one mile loop of trail at Chapin Forest Reservation in Lake County.
A year ago, I wrote my first column for the Star Beacon, reflecting on the tumultuous six months of training leading up to my first ultramarathon. COVID-19, a bout with the flu, and bad weather all made that training process difficult to say the least.
For some reason, I decided to sign up to do it again.
This year, I placed 124 out of 163 in race, completing 32 miles in 10 hours and 49 minutes.
I had a pair of goals going into the race. First, I wanted to beat my time from last year, of just under 12 hours, 40 minutes. Second, I wanted to get more miles in than last year, when I walked 31 miles.
Thirty one miles translates to roughly 50 kilometers, and was the threshold for receiving a medal at last year’s event. It’s also one of the shortest commonly accepted lengths for an ultramarathon, which generally refers to any distance longer than a marathon’s 26.2 miles.
Last year, my training was a mess. This year, though, things went so smoothly, I was starting to be afraid I was doing something wrong.
It was only in the last week or so before the race that things started to get nerve-wracking, with concerns about the weather, shoes, and every other conceivable issue conspiring to keep me awake the night before the race.
Every year, a sign saying “one more mile” gets put up by the finish line of the course, a nice little joke because the course is a mile long loop.
This year, there were a number of additional signs put up around the course, including one saying “the end is not near,” and the aforementioned sign about marathons and idiocy.
The start of the race may be my favorite part of the O24. You may have seen the start of the Boston Marathon or the olympic marathon on television, with participants running as soon as the starting gun fires. The O24’s start is ... a lot more relaxed than that.
The folks at the front of the pack take off in a run, while the majority of the participants set off at a leisurely pace for at least part of the first lap. My plan going into the race was to walk the first lap, then run the downhill sections of the course for as long as my feet and legs felt okay, then just walk once things started to hurt.
Unfortunately, in my eagerness to beat my time from last year, I’m a fool who decided that I should be practically sprinting the downhill sections. My second, third and fourth miles took less than 17 minutes each, an unsustainably fast pace for someone as slow as me.
I slowed down a bit in the subsequent miles, but not much, and by mile 10, my feet were hurting pretty good. Not a great sign when you’re expecting to do another 22 miles.
So I slowed down. I stopped running, for the most part, and focused on walking as fast as I could. The rain, about which I had been stressing all week, was relatively light, and the temperature, which I had also been worrying about, was fine.
I was surprised with how smoothly things were going, and eventually, after eight and a half hours, I had completed 25 miles into the race. I’m not sure if it’s something unique to me, or something many runners do, but I usually spend a good amount of time on training runs doing math.
If I run X miles at Y pace, what will my finishing time be? If I reduce that pace by two minutes per mile, how much will it shave off my time.
Twenty five miles into the race, I realized that if I could keep my pace around 20 minutes per mile, I could finish the 31 miles in 10 and a half hours, knocking two hours off my time from last year.
My thought, at the time, was, “challenge accepted.”
The next six laps went by fast, relatively speaking. Two hours later, I finished my 31st lap in 10 hours, 25 minutes, 20 seconds, about two hours and 15 minutes faster than last year.
Goal No. 1 was done.
Goal No. 2 was to beat last year’s distance.
Fifty feet before finishing that 31st mile, that had seemed trivial, but after I crossed the finish line, the adrenaline that had carried me through the last six miles was gone, and I was tired.
What followed was my slowest mile time of the day that didn’t include a rest stop. A 23-minute and change mile wrapped up this year’s O24 for me.
My feet hurt, my legs hurt, and I was hungry and tired. After last year, I wasn’t sure if I would sign up for the race again this year. This year, I was already planning for next year’s event before I left Chapin Forest after the race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.