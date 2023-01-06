The Passover is a historical event of great spiritual significance to Israel. The New Testament illuminates the redemptive truth of the Passover by typology or metaphor. We see an example of this in 1 Corinthians 5:7b, “For even Christ our passover is sacrificed for us:”
A more comprehensive study of this topic is reserved for books and booklets. It is hoped that the reader’s appetite will be wetted to search this topic more fully for themselves.
The Passover unfolds in the 10th plague on Egypt with the death of the firstborn. This plague is announced in Exodus 11:1-10 and fulfilled in Exodus 12:26-39. Bible scholars have seen that each plague judgment fell on what represented an Egyptian god idol. The number 10 in scripture signifies moral accountability as is plainly seen in the 10 Commandments which were given in the wilderness at Mt. Sinai. Yet we see that the world was subject to morality even before the benefit of written law (see Romans Chapters 1 & 2).
In the significance of the 10th plague is found a metaphor for the new birth or the need of being ‘born again’ (see John Chapter 3). All the firstborn in the land of Egypt died (Exodus 12:29). There was not a house where there was not one dead (Exodus 12:30b). Death was in every house. This was also true for the Israelite, except it was a lamb that died for the household. This teaches redemption’s substitutionary sacrifice. You see our first birth puts us in Adam from whom we receive a fallen nature. Our new birth puts us in Christ whereby we receive a new nature.
The message of the reception of life is told out in Exodus 12:1-6. In verse three we are told of “a” lamb; verse four “the” lamb; verse five “your” lamb. You see, it isn’t enough that you see your need of a Saviour – a lamb. You must also see that the lamb of God is Jesus. But what is absolutely necessary to see is that the Lamb of God is your lamb. You make Him your lamb by trusting in Him as your Saviour; recognizing He suffered in your place and stead.
Safety and assurance is declared in Exodus 12:13, “And the blood shall be to you for a token upon the houses where ye are: and when I see the blood, I will pass over you, and the plague shall not be upon you to destroy you, when I smite the land of Egypt.” It was the blood on the doorposts and lintel (Exodus 12:22) that made them safe. It was the promise of God that made them sure of their safety.
There is so much more to be discovered in this beautiful picture of redemption as seen in the Passover. Before we conclude this message let us ponder the blood upon the doorposts and lintel. The wooden frame of a door would be marked by blood in three places just as the wooden cross upon which Jesus hung was stained by where His hands and feet were nailed. Go in your heart to Golgotha’s hill, look upon Jesus, thorn crowned crucified, and hear Him say to you, “It was for you I died.”
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.