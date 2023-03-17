To understand the information listed on a wine label, especially on a European bottle, you may need a foreign language dictionary, or perhaps a personal translator. However, most American labels are pretty straightforward.
You will find the name and physical location of the producer prominently displayed. If it is a varietal, i.e., made from a single grape, you will see names like Riesling, Chardonnay, Chambourcin, Vidal Blanc or Cabernet. If it is a proprietary blend, there will be a fanciful name like Jesters Blush, Covered Bridge White, River Rouge, Red Velvet, Reflections of Lake Erie or Maiden’s Blush assigned by the vintner. Three other ‘words’ are also frequently found on the front label.
A vintage date indicates the year in which the winegrapes contained in the bottle were grown. Federal regulations require that 95% or more of the fruit must be from the year listed. While the phrase vintage wine has sometimes come to connote a certain level of quality, in reality, that phrase in based in European wine traditions. The Continent’s regional weather varies greatly from year to year: the harvest date listed on the bottle often does indicate probable quality or inferiority. In California, consistent weather patterns result in much less dramatic year-to-year differences so a vintage date is often therefore less important. In our region, because of our relatively unpredictable climate, a vintage designation has more significance than it does for most west coast wines. A spring freeze will mean a short crop, a long hot and summer is better for reds, etc. Wines that do not carry a specific vintage date may be blended from several years’ crops or several different varieties of grapes. A great example is that of the red vinifera, Cask series being offered by several of the wineries in the Grand River Valley group.
Reserve is a favorite term that appears on some more expensive bottles. While it has no precise definition — and there are no federal guidelines with which to comply — it is often reserved for wines that have been aged for a longer time, for wines from the very best individual barrels, or wines that are, in some way, special in the winemakers’ eyes. Usually reserve wines carry a higher price tag, reflecting the extra attention given to those lots.
The phrase Estate Bottled, another federally regulated designation, means the grapes in the bottle were grown on land owned by the winery.
It implicitly suggests that since the winegrower had total control — from vine to bottle — the product has higher quality and more value. In most cases, fresh, clean, fruit that arrives at the winery’s back door in the fall is superior to fruit that might have been harvested days before and transported over several hundred miles before it arrives at the cellar gate. The axiom that, the closer the vineyards to the winery the better opportunity for truly high quality wines, probably has relevance in this case.
Vineyard designation: when a specific vineyard or grower’s name is listed on a label, the winery is attempting to honor that vineyard for its exceptional fruit. Some very famous California growers have helped wineries charge double or even triple the price for a similar variety grown by a less attentive viticulturist form an inferior region. In the early nineties, the ‘Robert Young Vineyard’ was able to demand the highest grape price for chardonnay among all California producers for almost a decade. Bob’s family not only makes a good living from their vineyards, but they helped to contribute to the success of the wineries which purchased their grapes. Several of our local vintners, including notably Harpersfield, designate which of their own vineyard blocks’ grapes will be found in the bottles they sell.
Understanding what a number of the words on a bottle imply, help make the experience of enjoying a fine wine just a little more interesting.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
