I’m thankful for this opportunity to answer this question from my son Justin on the matter of “raised again” as found in the four gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke, John). It’s a perspective on the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ that isn’t commonly addressed. Psalm 2 gives a good prophetic picture on this topic; but before we look at the Psalm let’s consider how Jesus was raised the first time.
In Isaiah 52:1,2 we read, “Who hath believed our report? and to whom is the arm of the Lord revealed? For he shall grow up before him as a tender plant, and as a root out of a dry ground: he hath no form nor comeliness; and when we shall see him, there is no beauty that we should desire him.” Here we read how the son of God grew up before God as man, as that tender plant and root. (Let it be noted that the son of God is an eternal person raised up as man in Jesus – Micah 5:2.) At age 12 (Luke 2:42) Jesus said in Luke 2:49, “…how is it that ye sought me? wist ye not that I must be about my Father’s business?” In all things Jesus brought glory to his father, so that at the beginning of his public ministry at the Jordan River this could be said, “And lo a voice from heaven, saying, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.” (Matthew 3:17)
In John 8:28,29, Jesus said, “…When ye have lifted up the son of man, then shall ye know that I am he, and that I do nothing of myself; but as my Father hath taught me, I speak these things. and he that sent me is with me: the Father hath not left me alone; for I do always those things that please him.” We see the perfect obedient son doing all the father’s will. We fathers wished we were more obedient sons to our fathers and hope our children follow only the good things we teach them.
How beautiful to behold the father and the son walking together on this sacred mission of salvation! Jesus, the blessed Holy Son of God, raised up before men to be the King-Messiah. In Acts 10:38 we read, “Jesus from Nazareth, how God anointed him with the Holy Spirit and with power, who went about doing good and healing all those being oppressed by the devil, because God was with him.” Notice especially the phrase “who went about doing good.” Those feet that were nail-pierced for you and me took him on the path to the needy and hurt. Those hands that were nail-pierced for you and me healed the sick and fed the hungry. There could be no king as good as Jesus. There could be no king with so wise of words as Jesus. So, much so, that the officers sent by the chief priests and Pharisees had to declare “Never man spake like this man.” (John 7:46)
So, Jesus was raised up to be the Savior King Messiah but the cry went out “Not this man, but Barabbas” – John 18:40; and “When the chief priests therefore and officers saw him, they cried out, saying, Crucify him, crucify him. Pilate saith unto them, Take ye him, and crucify him: for I find no fault in him” – John 19:6. The chief priests said “…we have no king but Caesar” – John 19:15. The old hymn titled “For All My Sins” asks: “Was ever love so strong, was ever crime so wrong when Jesus suffered long, for all my sin?”
This takes us to the prophecy of Psalm 2, were we read of the rebellious heart of man despising the only truly good man of heart and deed in verses 1-3, “Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the lord, and against his anointed, saying, Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.” The rest of the Psalm is the Holy God’s response to such travesty of justice! He whose birthright and life’s credentials was to sit on the throne of David was given a crown of thrones and a shameful cross! God’s answer to the glory of his beloved son was resurrection! God’s answer to his son’s rejection on earth was his exaltation in Heaven (“Yet have I set my King upon my holy hill of Zion” v. 6).
“And they shall mock him, and shall scourge him, and shall spit upon him, and shall kill him: and the third day he shall rise again.” (Mark 10:34) After the world has rendered its verdict, God speaks: “Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life.” Again, “by the glory of the father!”
This is the time of year when many in the religious world turn their thoughts to the resurrection of Jesus. What about you? Are you just a participant and not a true believer? Do you believe the Bible is the word of God when it speaks of the dead being raised? Modern science says it’s physically impossible. The Bible and its exact prophecies defies the math of random chance probabilities!
Is your choice, Barabbas? Barabbas means ‘son of the father’ or ‘his father’s son’. If your belief is untested by the Bible and you’re satisfied with religion, right or wrong because, ‘if it was good enough for my dad, it’s good enough for me,’ you just might be choosing Barabbas. When my wife asked her cousin “Are you saved?” she replied, “You forget my dad is a minister.” My wife responded, “and?”
Do you say “I have no king but Caesar?” Is the right political leader the answer to this world’s woes? Do you want to put your hands over your ears when someone wants to talk to you about your soul’s destiny? If yes, you may as well run away crying, “Crucify Him, Crucify Him!”
Many professing Christians who celebrate the birth of Christ have no problem with the pronouncement of Luke 1:32,33 “He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto him the throne of his father David: and he shall reign over the house of Jacob for ever; and of his kingdom there shall be no end.” They have no problem that Jesus was denied the throne of David. Yet they do not believe Jesus is physically coming to earth the second time to set upon the throne of David. They are called Amillenialists. They deny Christ comes to earth bodily to reign in his Kingdom. They believe the church is to reign and bring his kingdom. This political view has caused many problems and will cause greater ones yet.
Put your trust in Romans 10:9,10 “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”
