Ashtabula County 4-H youth flooded the County Fairgrounds July 15 to participate in 4-H Project Evaluation and Skillathons. Project evaluation consists of project members visiting the fairgrounds for an interview for their project work to be evaluated by local area professionals.
Youth with sewing, nutrition and general/miscellaneous projects are evaluated on their knowledge of the project, personal presentation, project display and project book completion as well as their skill development. This evaluation allows for the youth to speak about their project goals and accomplishments and share their successes (and struggles) with others. Project evaluators also have the important task of selecting qualifiers for the Ohio State Fair. Each judge selects the top projects to represent Ashtabula County. A full list of the county State Fair delegates and alternates may be found on our homepage.
4-H and FFA youth with animal projects also participate in an evaluation of their project knowledge at skillathon prior to fair. Youth are quizzed on their knowledge of body parts, breeds, reproductive systems, tack and general care. These youth thrive on learning about the care and well-being of their equine, companion, backyard, and livestock animal projects.
Market animal projects are offered in 4-H and FFA to help members learn the science of raising marketable animals as food. The projects involve raising a young or feeder animal to the appropriate market weight. These projects involve raising and keeping records of one or more meat animals to the appropriate market weight. Market animals include beef feeders, dairy beef feeders, goats, hogs, lambs, rabbits, steers, dairy steers, chickens, ducks and turkeys. All youth are taught how to use best practices that support the production of quality and safe animal products for consumers, as well as responsible animal handling, care and welfare in not only farm animal production, but also with companion and performance animals. They also pledge or promise to 1) provide a food animal product preferred by consumers, and 2) provide a safe, wholesome food animal product. Food animals are those whose products (meat, milk, and eggs) have the potential to become part of the food chain. Members are judged on the quality of the animal produced, their ability to show the animal, and on the knowledge gained from the project.
The 4-H and FFA Youth of Ashtabula County invite you to attend the 2023 market animal sale on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. in the grandstands at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
The market animal sale is the optimum opportunity for the community to buy and support local youth. Buyers are invited to walk through the barns throughout the week to learn more about the project work and the projects being auctioned on Saturday. The 2023 sale order is: cheese baskets, turkeys, chickens, ducks, rabbits, goats, hogs, hog carcass, dairy beef feeders, beef steers, beef carcass, dairy steers, dairy steer carcass, beef feeders, lambs, and lamb carcass. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. The auction is open to everyone, and quick registration cards are available at the Extension Office prior to the fair.
We look forward to showing you all our 4-H youth have worked on this year at the 2023 Ashtabula County Fair Aug. 8-13!
Jenna Hoyt serves as Ashtabula County’s 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Reach her at 440-576-9008 or hoyt.88@osu.edu.
