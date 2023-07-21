Hello Ashtabula County! August being just around the corner means that it is almost fair time! Whether you or your family participate in the 4H or FFA programs, enter vegetables or flowers, enjoy riding the rides and playing games on the midway, or just need your yearly dose of deep fried delectables, mark your calendar for August 8th through the 13th. The Ashtabula County fair is located in Jefferson, Ohio and has fun for the whole family. Today’s article will discuss some of the opportunities you have to compete and participate in this year’s fair!
The Ashtabula County Fair is right around the corner and the Fair Board, Junior Fair Board, and the Extension Office are all preparing for another great year. As always, the fair will feature livestock exhibitions, horse races, fair games, rides, delicious fair food, and much more. You don’t have to be a youth with a 4H livestock project to compete at the fair. There are many open class and departments to exhibit in!
If you enjoy vegetable gardening like I do, I encourage you to enter some of your vegetables! If you are a painter or a photographer, enter some of your art! If you make canned goods, bake cookies or pies, or grow flowers, all can be entered in competition at the fair. There are no age limits, and you can enter as many categories as you like. The deadline to enter for open class beef and dairy is July 26th. The deadline for the the floral competition is Aug. 7th at 6:00 p.m. (first show) and Aug. 11th, 10 a.m. (second show) with all other competitions deadlines being Aug. 1.
To get a full list of possible exhibitions, schedules, camping forms and all other updates about this year’s fair, visit www.ashtabulafair.com or pick up a fair book at a local business or at the fair office.
I also encourage you to help support local youth and put some meat in your freezer while doing it, by attending the Market Livestock Sale on Saturday August 12th, starting at 11 a.m. in the new show barn. For buyers, admission is free, and you must register at MAC Arena prior to sale to get a bidder’s number. Not only will you be purchasing top quality meat, but you will also be supporting the future of agriculture here in the county.
I will be around the fair all week and working at the Holstein Club Milkshake Booth on Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. so come say hello. I hope to see you at the fair!
Do you have a home, yard, or garden question? Need expert advice but don’t know where to turn? Call the Ashtabula County Master Gardener Hotline at 440-576-9008.
The hotline is open from May 2 until Oct. 31, Every Monday, 9 a.m. to noon and every Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m.. Call during listed hours to speak with a volunteer or call anytime and leave a message. The hotline can also be reached via email at Ashtabula.1@osu.edu and in person by stopping in at the Ashtabula OSU Extension Office at 39 Wall St. Jefferson, Ohio 44047.
For your home horticultural question call the Master Gardener Hotline today!
Andrew Holden is an Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Andrew can be reached at 440-576-9008 or Holden.155@osu.edu.
