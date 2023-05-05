Peter, Stephen and Mary share a stanza in a beautiful hymn written by Miss Ora Rowan, 1834-79. Little is known of this dear believer, this side of heaven, but I trust every believer will find delight in getting to know her better there. That there is “Miss” in front of her name may indicate she remained unmarried her short life of 45 years. The hymn is rich in biblical truth. Here it is in its entirety:
1. Hast thou heard Him, seen Him, known Him?
Is not thine a captured heart?
Chief among ten thousand own Him,
Joyful choose the better part.
2. Idols once they won thee, charmed thee,
Lovely things of time and sense;
Gilded thus does sin disarm thee,
Honeyed lest thou turn thee thence.
3. What has stripped the seeming beauty,
From the idols of the earth?
Not a sense of right or duty,
But the sight of peerless worth.
4. Not the crushing of those idols,
With its bitter void and smart;
But the beaming of His beauty,
The unveiling of His heart.
5. Who extinguishes their taper
Till they hail the rising sun?
Who discards the garb of winter
Till the summer has begun?
6. ‘Tis that look that melted Peter,
‘Tis that face that Stephen saw,
‘Tis that heart that wept with Mary,
Can alone from idols draw:
7. Draw and win and fill completely,
Till the cup o’erflow the brim;
What have we to do with idols
Who have companied with Him?
In the sixth stanza we’re confronted with the moral glory of Jesus to begin the restoration of Peter; to effect a pure delightful welcome to the martyr Stephen; and to a warm compassionate sympathy to the grieving heart of Mary of Bethany.
The greatest power of Jesus is not in the great and wondrous miracles he did but who he is as a person. Wondrous the dignity of his office, the holy son of God, but how lovely his character, his person! There is a majesty that exceeds thrones and crowns! There is a royalty that excels beyond riches and renown. That royalty is Jesus.
The question of the first stanza must be asked here and now: “Hast thou heard Him, seen Him, known Him? Is not thine a captured heart? Chief among ten thousand own Him; Joyful choose the better part.” Dear one, right now, at this very moment, is the best time to get down on your knees, bow your head and ask Jesus to come into your heart as your Lord and Savior.
Perhaps you say it’s too late for me; I’ve sinned most of my life; God won’t accept me when I’m old. Perhaps you say I’ve done awful things; it’s hopeless; I’ve tried to be good. God has already saved the chief of sinners in Saul of Taurus (1 Timothy 1:15). Jesus has grace greater than all your sin (II Corinthians 8:9). John the baptizer exultingly cried when he saw Jesus, “The next day John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.” (John 1:29)
Dear one, know this certainty, Jesus is as near as your cry to him (Romans 10:12,13). If you are thinking about your soul at this moment, it’s because the Lord is seeking you; do not turn him away. Make the Lord Jesus your choice. It is a decision you’ll never regret. (Isaiah 55:6)
Fellow believer, go back to each of these instances of Peter, Stephen and Mary in the Word of God; and bask in the sunshine of its warmth and bathe in their refreshing streams. As the night grows deep and dark we need such revitalizing scenes to strengthen our step and firm our stand for Jesus, who loves us so. For Peter refer to Luke 22:31-34; Matthew 26:56; Luke 22:54-62. For Stephen refer to Acts 6:5, Acts 6:5 to 8:2. For Mary see John 11:32-36, and as long as you’re there read the whole chapter.
Often, we hear of Jesus coming again as a thief in the night, to the world, but not to the children of light (1 Thessalonians 5:3-5). Fellow children of the light, Jesus must be coming soon for the night grows deep and dark. Hallelujah, Jesus is coming again!
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
