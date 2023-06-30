“This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.” (II Timothy 3:1)
Perilous times is the subject of II Timothy Chapter 3. It may be divided into four main sections: Evil Behavior (verses 1-5 and 13);Character Profiles (verses 6-9); A Good Example (verses 10-12); and Countermeasures (verses 14-17).
The time of this warning is set in “the last days” (see v. 1). “The last days” should be contrasted with the term “the latter times” in I Timothy 4:1. Scripture often uses the expression “times” to indicate years. So, our warning in II Timothy 3:1 has an intensity of scope of days rather than a span of years. It speaks also of the darkness of the end of the church age with growing apostasy in the general church population and in the leadership.
Looking at the list in II Timothy 3:2-5, we see, “For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, Without natural affection, truce-breakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, Traitors, heady, high-minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.” It starts out by saying “For men shall.” We can easily say this list of evil behaviors has been in the world since the beginning of time. However, what has been too common in the world has found too comfortable a resting place in the professing church of the Lord Jesus Christ which is called to be holy! The evidence of this occurs in verse five: “Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away”; verses seven and eight: “Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth. Now as Jannes and Jambres withstood Moses, so do these also resist the truth: men of corrupt minds, reprobate concerning the faith,” and verse 13: “But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.”
In verse 11, the apostle Paul spoke of the persecution he endured. If we take the book of Acts as a reference and the secular books of history, from where did much of the opposition to the Christian faith come? Man’s religion, whether it be once ordained by God but deteriorated to what only man could own, or Pagan forms that were the distortion of the lessons of creation, or the mystics exaltation of man’s prideful reasonings that would be found opposing faith.
The true testimony of the gospel sets the superiority and exclusivity of the Lord Jesus Christ as the only Savior of sinners and the only way to God (John 14:6; Acts 4:12). The smiley-faced “many roads to God” people sometimes break their pious spiritual expression with anger when God’s sovereign authority is set before them.
Remember Jesus warned the disciples, “If the world hate you, ye know that it hated me before it hated you (John 15:18). If I had not come and spoken unto them, they had not had sin: but now they have no cloke for their sin.” (John 15:22) (Please read the whole of John 15:16-27)
Let’s pause and look back at a couple things in the list found in verses two through five of II Timothy. What does, “Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away,” mean in verse five? The true power of godliness is the Holy Spirit in the believer. How do they deny that? Many people will tell you what they do is by the Holy Spirit, yet they oppose the hallmark feature of the gospel which is eternal salvation. We are told they have a “form of godliness.” In other words, they have the appearance of godliness. How is this appearance produced? By the same twin forces that all false religions are produced: fear and pride. The Holy Spirit produces true godliness by the influences of truth and love. What does the expression “without natural affection” mean in verse three? The scope of the meaning can be as large as all the natural relationships man can have. One example is found in Romans 1:26-27, “For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: and likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was meet.”
A further understanding of the perilous times of the last days can be found in the apostle Paul’s warning to the Ephesian elders in Acts 20:29-31: “For I know this, that after my departing shall grievous wolves enter in among you, not sparing the flock. Also of your own selves shall men arise, speaking perverse things, to draw away disciples after them. Therefore watch, and remember, that by the space of three years I ceased not to warn every one night and day with tears.” If declension was already going to be an issue after Paul was gone, what would it be centuries later?
