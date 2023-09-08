For the college and professional football rivalries, your gatherings this year might include just a couple members of your immediate family — mom, dad, siblings, in laws and/or with young adult kids perhaps too — in front of a big screen television. And if some in your family are more into sipping wine and not and White Claw or a local craft brew, theses sports extravaganzas provide a great opportunity to drink some local wine and enjoy munchies with people you most care about.
Before everyone sits down for one of the games, perhaps a tasty cheese ball made from cream cheese, tangy cheddar, green onions, a dollop of mustard and some chipped beef rolled in slivered almonds would be great with a glass of Pinot Gris or Grigio on the kitchen table or dining room side-board would be just right.
If one of the days is especially cold and blustery, chili is always a good choice. A crockpot full, prepared well in advance, and served with a tossed salad and crispy bread will allow the hostess to enjoy a game with all the assembled family. Add some olive oil and crushed red pepper for dipping. Match the chili with a slightly chilled glass of Chambourcin, maybe some Cabernet Franc or even a slightly sweet rose.
If you can drag out the grill amid the snow on your back deck, create your own monster burgers: thick juicy grilled beef served on Kaiser buns piled high with lettuce, tomatoes, freshly sliced sharp cheddar, grilled red peppers and coleslaw. Here, an off dry red ‘picnic’ style wine from Concord or Catawba might work – or for those with a dryer palate, a Zinfandel or Cabernet Sauvignon.
For those who might prefer lighter fare, and a bit of half-time sophistication, try a slab of smoked salmon complemented by Chardonnay. The salmon can be purchased pre-sliced, so simply place the fish on a platter, garnish with lemon slices and capers. Serve with tiny squares of pumpernickel cocktail breads with mini gherkin pickles.
Stuffed mushroom caps or water chestnuts wrapped in bacon?? Both would be wonderful with a glass of Pinot Noir between quarters.
Lobster bisque or clam chowder, ready in a pot on the stove, will allow guests to serve themselves when the game is over. Pair the soup with a glass of locally produced, award winning Riesling.
And dessert…what else?? Double rich chocolate brownies served with a raspberry glaze and a tiny glass of fabulous ice wine.
So, whether the teams be from your college days, an important inter-state rivalry (that of “Team Up North” or Penn State vs. OSU) or a favorite pro team: Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Kansas City, Green Bay or Tampa Bay, offering a bit of wine, served in moderation, paired with some yummy food (and perhaps making sure there is a designated drive at the end of the evening) will build family togetherness, regardless of which teams win or lose.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
