The Ashtabula County OSU Extension Office is excited to welcome Cheyenne Kase to the staff for the Summer of 2023 from May 8 through the Ashtabula County Fair. Her responsibilities will include coordinating this year’s Cloverbud Camps, assisting with the Ashtabula County Fair, project judging, and Camp Whitewood. She will also assist in a variety of school enrichment programs, as well as attend various programs and meetings throughout the summer.
Cheyenne is a recent graduate from The Ohio State University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in animal science – Animal Bioscience. She has a passion for agriculture and hopes to continue to work with the industry in her future career. She is looking forward to the opportunity to learn about the many aspects of OSU Extension and is excited to connect with many new people from a variety of backgrounds and fields of knowledge. Cheyenne was born and raised in Jefferson, Ohio and is very excited to be back in her home county working with familiar faces.
Cheyenne has been involved in many aspects of 4-H throughout her life. She participated in a variety of livestock and general projects for 11 years and was both a camper, counselor, and dean for Camp Whitewood. Over the years Cheyenne held a variety of leadership roles in both her 4-H club, Junior Fair Board, and as the First Attendant for the Ashtabula County Royal Court. She has earned a variety of awards and scholarships through Ashtabula County 4-H. Cheyenne has a passion for working with the next generation of agriculturists and getting them involved in programs such as 4-H. She is excited to be a part of, as well as learn from, OSU Extension this summer and is looking forward to connecting her experience with others to help serve Ashtabula County!
Jenna Hoyt serves as Ashtabula County’s 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Reach her at 440-576-9008 or hoyt.88@osu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.