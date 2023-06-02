This past March, I had the opportunity to participate in Leadership Ashtabula’s Signature Class Agriculture Day both as a class participant and as an Extension employee. Leadership Ashtabula is a 10-month community leadership program for professionals from across the county in a cross section of industries. Each month participants tour a selection of businesses within a particular industry sector. March had two tour dates, with the second featuring the agricultural industry. Led by day chairs Nathan Paskey, District Manager of Ashtabula Soil and Water District, and OSU Extension Educator Andrew Holden, the day featured a series of farm tours, a farm-to-table lunch, and a lot of learning about Ohio’s number one industry.
Nathan Paskey kicked off the morning with a presentation on the geographical history of the county. With colorful maps he outlined how the area’s glacial history helped shape the county’s agricultural activities today. He showed where glacial activity and deposits of sediment formed the basis for the soils we have today, something that fundamentally defines how land can be used and which crops will grow well.
OSU Extension Agriculture and Natural Resource Educator, Andrew Holden followed up with a brief history of the Extension and a broad overview of the county’s agricultural activities, noting that we have 2,040 farmers who farm 153,654 acres in the county with soy being the top crop.
Next, I had the opportunity to share about the Ashtabula County Local Food Guide (www.go.osu.edu/ashtabulalocalfoodguide) which highlights those farms that produce food for the local market, and each class participant was given a printed copy of the guide.
After a quick break we loaded into our bus and vehicles to carpool down to our first stop. Along the way, Nathan played tour guide, pointing out some of the county’s unique geographical features, water drainage issues, protected rattlesnake breeding areas (believe it or not we do have rattlesnakes!), and topographical sites of interest.
First up- corn, wheat, and soy
Our first stop was Magyar Farms in Orwell. Jeff Maygar is a third-generation crop farmer who farms over 3,000 acres of corn, wheat, and soy. He shared about the difficulties they had during COVID getting parts for equipment and the expense of agricultural inputs such as fertilizer and fuel.
After some conversation and questions, we followed Jeff outside where he showed us the grain bins and grain dryer where his crops are stored. His farm also serves as an outpost Centerra Co-op where other farmers can bring their crops.
Dairy
We enjoyed a picturesque drive through the Ashtabula Countryside to get to our next destination- Bossy’s Way Dairy Farm in New Lyme Township. Bossy’s Way has been a family-owned dairy for over 100 years. They currently have around 160 milking cows and meeting the cows was a highlight for many. We learned about how farms keep the cows happy and toured the milking parlor.
A Local Lunch
From there we traveled to our offices at 39 Wall Street in Jefferson where participants had the opportunity to stop into the Soil and Water Office and the Extension Office to learn a little more about what is offered there.
Afterwards we headed down to lunch where we were treated to a real farm to table feast catered by Harbor Gardens. The menu included roasted red pepper, local greens, crispy polenta with Mayfield Road creamery cheese, with buckwheat blinis for dessert- all of which was made using local ingredients.
Maple Syrup
Back on the bus following lunch, we took a short trip down the street to Bissell’s Maple Syrup. Many were surprised by the size of the production facility and the competitiveness of the maple industry. Though Nate Bissell was away on business, we got a tour of the warehouse space from his managers and spent some time learning about the reverse osmosis machine. And, a highlight for many, we were treated to a taste of their bourbon barrel aged maple syrup and their rum barrel aged maple syrup.
Small family farm
Next up we had the pleasure of meeting Ralph Rice of Riceland Meadows in Jefferson. Ralph and his wife raise Suffolk draft horses which they use to work the fields. So gentle he could stand behind their legs, nudging them in one direction or the other to demonstrate their training and temperament, Ralph shared about his love of the breed and their efforts to preserve them.
Striving for self-sufficiency and self-described as “allergic to debt,” Ralph has slowly built his farm over time investing in infrastructure such as buildings and fencing and doing as much of the work himself as possible. He and his wife steward 73 acres of land where they raise and grow a diversity of items such as hay, corn, sheep, pigs, chickens, maple syrup, and honey. It was a great example of a small, local food producing farm. We were treated to a tour of the land where we saw lambs, ponds, maple taps, and observed a forested portion of the property. Ralph, a prolific author and blogger, noted that what life is like a ripple- we send things out never knowing how many lives we will touch.
Red Eagle Distillery
We ended the day a short distance from where we began- this time visiting the Red Eagle Distillery where we met with owner Gene Sigel. Gene is a vineyard manager at a neighboring vineyard and over time acquired the properties he has now, which are home to South River Winery, Red Eagle Distillery, and now Black Door Tavern, creating a unique travel destination. He showed us the still and the beautifully renovated barn that houses it. We had an opportunity to try his spirits including bourbon, rye, vodka, and brandy while he talked about the distilling industry in Ohio and the history or his building.
A snowy ending
The day ended with a rainy, snowy walk through the vineyards back to our cars parked at South River Winery. It was an excellent day of learning for the participants of Leadership Ashtabula and an equally enjoyable experience for the ag professionals involved. It provided a wonderful opportunity to share all that Ashtabula County Agriculture has to offer.
Julie Wayman is the Local Food Coordinator at the Ashtabula County Office of OSU Extension. She enjoys learning and sharing information about local farms and local food.
