The greatest love story ever told is God’s story, for God is love. Where do we go for the beginning of this story; to a garden planted in the Land of Eden? No! According to God’s revelation of the unfolding of this story we must go much further back.
In Ephesians 3:11, we read, “According to the eternal purpose which he purposed in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Here we are confronted with an eternal purpose, the awe and wonder of eternity itself and an eternal God! Before the first star glimmered in the great galaxies of space, before time began, before the eons of eons, there was God! A little child might ask us, “but who made God?” As soon as the simple answer leaves our mouth we are struck with the awe, wonder and majesty of the infinite, as we say the words, “God always was”. We are but creatures of time and sense. It’s impossible for us to understand an ancient past with no beginning and “always was”. It is beyond a creature’s grasps to get a hold on such a word as eternity!
Eternity is the context of the title of this article. It’s the unmeasurable setting of Heaven and Hell; a Heaven to desire, a Hell to shun.
God’s Heaven is part of the beginning of this story of love. In 1 Peter 1:18-21, we read, “Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers; But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot: Who verily was foreordained before the foundation of the world, but was manifest in these last times for you, Who by him do believe in God, that raised him up from the dead, and gave him glory; that your faith and hope might be in God.” We see a plan inaugurated “before the foundation of the world!” In this plan regarding Hell, God has expressed His desire in II Peter 3:9(b), “not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance.”
It’s hard, if not impossible, to make sense out of the swirl of events we see around us in the world, but the life of Joseph is a wealth of understanding as we read the end of his story in Genesis 50:20, “But as for you, ye thought evil against me; but God meant it unto good, to bring to pass, as it is this day, to save much people alive.”
God has clearly expressed the desire of His heart for all men as 1 Timothy 2:4 says, “Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.”
God started man out in Eden, a garden of unimaginable beauty and delight; “planted”, ordered and arranged by God Himself. It was there in this little piece of Heaven on earth that man became “a living soul”. A creature with the capacity to fellowship with God. A creature whose soul has become an eternal creation from the “breath” of God. The fact that we’ll go on beyond this scene, eternally, must be seriously weighed and soberly considered as being at the very top of what’s essential.
Jesus spoke more about Hell than He did about Heaven. It was that perfect love of His to warn us of its danger. Everything about Jesus shouts care, kindness and goodness to the soul of man.
Jude spoke of the lost in v. 13, “Raging waves of the sea, foaming out their own shame; wandering stars, to whom is reserved the blackness of darkness for ever.” Could you imagine such a thing? There are many details about Heaven in God’s Holy Word, but God speaks about Hell only in metaphoric language. It’s the eternal God Who only fully knows the disaster of a soul drifting farther and farther away from light and love on an endless sea of eternity.
You say, “you’re scaring me!” Well, if not saved it’s very healthy to be scared. You cannot, however, be scared into being good enough to merit heaven; no sinner can, though many religions wrongly see that as the purpose of teaching about Hell.
Do you want to go to Heaven? No, you don’t if you haven’t been prepared by having your soul saved. If you’re still singing, “In Heaven there is no beer that’s why we drink it here”, you’re not ready for Heaven. It’s impossible for someone who hasn’t been “born again” to enter Heaven because in Revelation 21:27, we’re told, “And there shall in no wise enter into it any thing that defileth, neither whatsoever worketh abomination, or maketh a lie: but they which are written in the Lamb’s book of life.” The new nature is totally at home in Heaven and delights to be there; without being born again Heaven would be Hell. and so, it is a mercy to the blessed and to the lost that God does not send the lost sinner to Heaven. The confidence of Psalm 18:2 beckons your soul to safety: “The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower.”
In a day of fear there is refuge in Jesus. He awaits to receive you with arms open wide. Come today: Come while you may! Heaven and Hell hang in the balance!
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
