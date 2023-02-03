This is a bit of a deep dive beyond “wines are red, white, or rose and dry, semi dry or sweet.” But here goes for those aficionados who want a little more jargon to go with their next glass of wine sipped in front of a roaring fireplace.
Oak is the traditional vessel used in winemaking, especially for reds and some of the more complex whites. Barrels are made by skilled craftsmen called “coopers” from a wide range of different oak forests in France, Eastern Europe and the United States. As the “becoming wine” sits in the barrels, the wooden staves (barrel’s side slats, toasted by fire at various levels), and heads impart various characteristics to the liquid. Extracted tannins help provide longer life and hints of aromas like vanilla, almonds, spices, tobacco, leather, some rich fruits, and coffee are picked up over the weeks and months.
However, there is one cellar technique called Malolactic Fermentation that adds lots of additional interest to the finish and texture of the final wine.
When the grapes come into the cellar in the fall, the juice is inoculated with a specific yeast culture, carefully selected by the winemaker who is looking for unique and predictable outcome. This results in the process of fermentation. The yeast interacts with the natural sugars in the wine, converts those sugars to alcohol and throws off carbon dioxide. Then, for several weeks, the wine is allowed to clarify with sentiment dropping to the bottom of the barrels. It is siphoned off once or twice and cold stabilized by dropping the temperature in the barrels or tanks.
Then for certain red and white varieties, the winemaker puts the liquid through a secondary process called Malolactic Fermentation. It is a process whereby the sharp, malic acids (think Granny Smith apples) are converted to lactic acid (think milk) to reduce some of the acidity and yield a softer, even somewhat creamier wine.
To inoculate the liquid in this ML phase, yeast is not used, but rather a special bacteria is added which “eats” the malic acids and converts them to a lactic version. When sipping a wine that has gone through ML, your palate will feel a softer liquid, and have an almost velvety sensation with hints of butter on the finish.
Beyond the aforementioned softness, ML typically will not strip lovely aromas so the result will be a soft, fruity, aromatic, and thoroughly enjoyable glass of great wine.
Nearly all vinifera reds (Cabernets, Merlot, Pinot Noir, and the like) are often put through ML. Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, and Viognier are a couple of whites which may be treated to the process too. Sometimes winemakers run a portion of each variety through ML and then back blend it with wines from a typical primary fermentation.
All of this is part of the artistic side of winemaking in each cellar.
So while this may story of ML be a bit too esoteric for readers of a wine column, the next time you visit a local winery, as someone in the tasting room for a sample of a wine that went through ML and look for that buttery, soft, middle of the palate experience. It should be delightful.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wines. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
