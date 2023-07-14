God set boundaries around Mount Sinai as a holy mountain (Exodus 19:10-13). He surrounded the mount with sights and sounds of fearsome and awesome majesty (Exodus 19:16-25). Moses’ time on Mt. Sinai is described in Exodus Chapters 17 through 31. God called Moses up to the mount to give him the moral law (the Ten Commandments), the civil law for the nation, and the ceremonial law that was connected with the tabernacle of the testimony.
Exodus 32:1, begins with these words, “Now when the people saw that Moses delayed coming down from the mountain, the people gathered together to Aaron, and said to him, “Come, make us gods that shall go before us;…” When we get to Exodus 32:19, we read, “And it came to pass, as soon as he came nigh unto the camp, that he saw the calf, and the dancing: and Moses’ anger waxed hot, and he cast the tablets out of his hands, and broke them beneath the mount.” Moses, the appointed lawgiver, entered into the emotion of the crisis before him and in anger broke the tables of the law; an appropriate expression towards a sinful people who had already broken the first commandment!
Before Moses went up to the mount, he gave the people the words God directly spoke to him (see Exodus 19:3-6). The people responded, “And all the people answered together, and said, All that the LORD hath spoken we will do. And Moses returned the words of the people unto the LORD” (Exodus 19:8). Their need for the holy law was evidenced in their saying, “ALL that the LORD hath spoken we will do” because it indicated they didn’t know themselves nor the sin that laid within their own souls.
The apostle Paul could say in Philippians 3:6(b), “… touching the righteousness which is in the law, blameless.” You see, no one could bring a charge to his outward behavior concerning the law. He also had to say, “What shall we say then? Is the law sin? God forbid. Nay, I had not known sin, but by the law: for I had not known lust, except the law had said, Thou shalt not covet” (Romans 7:7). The Lord Jesus further defined this and another commandment in the sermon on the mount: “Ye have heard that it was said by them of old time, Thou shalt not commit adultery: But I say unto you, That whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart,” (Matthew 5:27-28). “Behold, thou desirest truth in the inward parts: and in the hidden part thou shalt make me to know wisdom.” (Psalm 51:6)
The Portrait of Dorian Grey is an interesting novel about a man who stayed young and good looking while the portrait of him, which he kept hidden, aged, and showed his true self. The holy law, the Ten Commandments, is a reliable mirror to see ourselves for who we really are in the sight of a Holy God and realize our great need of a Saviour!
One of the Lord Jesus Christ’s most well-known ministries is the Sermon on the Mount. Its most complete form can be found in Matthew 5:1-7:29. The message from the mount begins with what are famously known as the Beatitudes. How joyous to hear each of these pronouncements of blessedness or happiness.
When we look at the two mounts together (Mount Sinai and the Mount of the Beatitudes), John 1:17, readily comes into view, “For the law was given by Moses, but grace and truth came by Jesus Christ.” Moses broke the tablets of the law; Jesus broke the bread. Moses’ act reminds us of the holy law we have broken, and of the judgment to come. Jesus breaking the bread tells us God’s ordained answer to the broken law — He has provided a Savior and that Savior is Jesus! “And he took bread, and gave thanks, and brake it, and gave unto them, saying, This is my body which is given for you: this do in remembrance of me.” (Luke 22:19) Notice Jesus said, “… this do in remembrance of me.” He didn’t say ‘this do to get salvation.’ The first two stanzas of the gospel hymn, “Not What My Hands Have Done” by Horatius Bonar, well proclaims:
Not what my hands have done
Can save my guilty soul;
Not what my toiling flesh has borne
Can make my spirit whole.
Not what I feel or do
Can give me peace with God;
Not all my prayers,
And sighs and tears
Can bear my awful load.
Thy work alone, O Christ,
Can ease this weight of sin
Thy blood alone O Lamb of God,
Can give me peace within.
Thy love to me O God,
Not mine, O Lord, to Thee
Can rid me of
This dark unrest,
And set my spirit free!
You can’t truly remember someone you don’t know or never met. Come to the hill of Calvary, look on the central cross and see Jesus your Savior there. Ever after, you will want to remember Him and the love He showed you there. Blessed be God our God!
