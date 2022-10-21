Hello Ashtabula County! October is here and harvest has begun! We have had some decent weather to start off the month that has allowed local farms to start harvesting soybeans.
We are just starting to hear reports, but so far yields seem to be coming in around average. With so many factors throughout the year, like the extremely dry summer we had, you don’t truly know what yields you have until harvest is done.I wish all the producers in the county a safe and bountiful harvest. and encourage everyone to be safe on the roads and around equipment this time of year.
I’d like to thank everyone who attended the Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Twilight Tour on the 5th. We had over 100 people in attendance to listen and learn at Stackhouse Farm.
I also want to give the utmost thanks to the Stackhouse family for welcoming everyone to their facility, and to the Mezingers at Cherry Valley Processing for providing everyone a fantastic meal! We look forward to seeing you at the Beef Banquet on November 5th for the renowned prime rib dinner. Tickets are available for purchase from the OSU Extension Office or any of the directors for $30.
Today, I wanted to share details on another livestock educational program, one that is specifically for first responders dealing with livestock trailer accidents. I also am announcing a farm business management program that will be offered next month on-line!
Livestock Trailer
Rollover Training
The Ashtabula County Extension Office will be offering the NE Ohio Livestock Trailer Rollover and Emergency Training for First Responders on Oct. 22. This event is free to any first responder, veterinarian, or anyone in the livestock industry interested in emergency response training.
The event will be held at the Bloomfield Livestock Auction.
Lunch will be served following the program, compliments of NE Ohio Farm Bureaus. Email Andrew Holden at Holden.155@osu.edu or call 440-576-9008.
Livestock accidents add a level of complication to an already challenging situation. The objective of the Bovine Emergency Response Plan (BERP) is to develop a framework that local law enforcement, first responders, emergency management, and veterinarians can use to more appropriately address accidents involving cattle transport vehicles.
This framework is rigid enough to cover all the critically needed areas but flexible enough to fit the needs of local municipalities.
Join OSU Extension Beef Specialist, Dr. Stephen Boyles and Ashtabula County Ag Educator, Andrew Holden, for this important 3-hour training that will help make northeast Ohio more prepared in the case of livestock emergencies.
Farm Business
Planning 101
Whether you are new to farming, or in need of a refresh on some key farm management topics, the Ashtabula & Trumbull County Extension Offices are offering a Farm Business Planning 101 series.
This three-part on-line series will address common questions for new farmers related to taxes, budgets, and liability. Participants will also be able to ask questions related to their operations after each session.
This program will be offered on-line via Zoom on the three evenings of Nov. 2, 9 and 16.
Each date will feature two speakers and run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.. You can attend one, or all three sessions to fit your schedule and interests. The sessions will be recorded for viewing on your own time. Cost for each session is $25, or you can register for all three sessions for $60.
‘Creating A Business Plan’ with Andrew Holden from Ashtabula County Extension and Using Enterprise Budgets with Eric Richer from Fulton County Extension will be offered on November 2nd to assist with budgeting for your farm.
The November 9th program will focus on protecting your farm through LLC’s and insurance.
This session will feature ‘LLC’s and Liability’ with Robert Moore, Attorney at the OSU Ag Law Program and ‘Intro to Insurance’ with Tony Nye from Clinton County.
The final session on Nov. 16 will feature ‘An Intro to Farm Taxes’ with Barry Ward, OSU Income Tax Director and ‘Farm Service Agency (FSA) Programs’ with Jenna Pollard, County Executive Director for Ashtabula, Geauga, & Lake counties.
Andrew Holden is an Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. He can be reached at 440-576-9008 or Holden.155@osu.edu.
