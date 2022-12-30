We might say “It’s like night and day” to mean something is obvious. What’s obvious is the prominent role night and day and darkness and light play in the scriptures.
When Jesus the Messiah came, it was a day like the world has never seen before. Jesus said: “As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world.” (John 9:5) Jesus warned the disciples that this bright day would end and night would come, as we read in John 12:34-36, “the people answered him, We have heard out of the law that Christ abideth for ever: and how sayest thou, The Son of man must be lifted up? who is this Son of man? Then Jesus said unto them, Yet a little while is the light with you. Walk while ye have the light, lest darkness come upon you: for he that walketh in darkness knoweth not whither he goeth. While ye have light, believe in the light, that ye may be the children of light. These things spake Jesus, and departed, and did hide himself from them.”
At the beginning of Jesus’ public ministry John, the baptizer, gave witness that Jesus was the light (John 1:6-10). John’s father, Zacharias, gave a wonderful testimony to John’s role in announcing the Messiah in Luke 1:76-80, “And thou, child, shalt be called the prophet of the Highest: for thou shalt go before the face of the Lord to prepare his ways; To give knowledge of salvation unto his people by the remission of their sins, Through the tender mercy of our God; whereby the dayspring from on high hath visited us, To give light to them that sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the way of peace. and the child grew, and waxed strong in spirit, and was in the deserts till the day of his shewing unto Israel.”
“Dayspring from on high” is a glorious Messianic title.
The risen Lord has ascended the skies in triumph. The clouds have received Him from sight (Acts 1:9-11), Now a long night of almost 2,000 years has set in. It will be exactly 2,000 years in 2030.
God does not leave himself without a witness as Elijah learned in (1 Kings 19:18), when he thought he was the only one left (1 Kings 19:14)!
The church (or assembly) of the Lord Jesus Christ is like the moon (the Empress of the night); individual believers are like the stars in the night sky.
The church has no place for boasting, just as the moon has no light of its own but reflects the light of the Sun.
Both the collective testimony, the church, and the individual testimony, the Christian, are empowered to shine for Jesus in the night of this age by the Holy Spirit (Acts 1:8).
While men stumble in the darkness, and while the blind lead the blind, let us heed the exhortation of Philippians 2:15,16: “That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world; Holding forth the word of life; that I may rejoice in the day of Christ, that I have not run in vain, neither laboured in vain.”
Holiness is essential to the light of the lamp of testimony as says Ephesians 5:7-13: “Be not ye therefore partakers with them. For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light: (For the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth;) Proving what is acceptable unto the Lord. and have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret. But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light.” If you, as a believer, have grown complacent, careless, or weary with the journey, Ephesians 5:14,15 addresses you: “Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light. See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, …” The Lord Jesus describes the true nature of the conflict in John 3:19-20: “And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil. For every one that doeth evil hateth the light, neither cometh to the light, lest his deeds should be reproved.”
The need for constant dependence on the Lord and vigilance sounds out in 1 Thessalonians 5:6: “Therefore let us not sleep, as do others; but let us watch and be sober.” (Please read 1 Thessalonians 5:1-10). The Day of the Lord is a familiar term of the O.T. prophets. When the Day of Christ’s
kingdom comes the dark night shall end. Some will be looking for that Day and some will be afraid of it as Malachi 4:1,2 says: “For, behold, the day cometh, that shall burn as an oven; and all the proud, yea, and all that do wickedly, shall be stubble: and the day that cometh shall burn them up, saith the Lord of hosts, that it shall leave them neither root nor branch. But unto you that fear my name shall the Sun of righteousness arise with healing in his wings; and ye shall go forth, and grow up as calves of the stall.”
The church, while waiting for the Day of Messiah’s glory on earth as the “Sun of Righteousness, is rather expectantly looking for the Bright Morning Star. “I Jesus have sent mine angel to testify unto you these things in the churches. I am the root and the offspring of David, and the bright and morning star. and the Spirit and the bride say, Come. and let him that heareth say, Come. and let him that is athirst come. and whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely” (Revelation 22:16,17). For the Morning Star heralds the coming dawn, just so will the believers be taken up to meet the Lord in the Rapture so that they may be presented with Him in the 2nd coming at the Day of the Lord. (Revelation 19:11-16)
The second coming will be as obvious as the rising Sun as Revelation 1:7 declares: “…every eye will see Him.”
