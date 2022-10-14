Every great wine region has garnered respect for its vintages by growing quality fruit and developing winemakers serious about their craft.Those are certainly givens but are truly only part of the story. In our area, as we seek to move from regional respect to national acclaim for our wines, there are many things we can learn from the 500 pound wine gorilla...our friends in California.
First: Location. The words and images associated with the names “Napa Valley” and more recently, “Sonoma” are synonymous with “exceptional California wine.” They have some of the state’s best soils and climate for producing great, world-known wines.
When you drive from the California cities’ airports to these areas, you will see lots of stores, hotels, restaurants, on the way, etc., but in several locations, both Napa and Sonoma have enacted rules to protect against commercial development on the best growing sites. We have our Lake Erie as well as the Grand River Valley and Conneaut Creek regions.
As a community of growers and vintners, we need to continue to identify the best grapes we can grow, put them in the ground and find ways to protect the most sensitive microclimates from over development and excessive commercialization.
Second: Education. Beginning with UC Davis, continuing with Fresno and Sonoma State and now extending throughout the California higher education system, Golden State students have access to exceptional instruction, forward looking research, extension programming and technical training that has served as the underpinning of the modern California industry from its earliest days through today.
We have the good fortune to have the Ohio State University programs in Wooster, at our Kingsville Station and through research and extension supplied, in part, the state funded Ohio Grape Industries Program a decade or so ago, with the launch of the Kent State Ashtabula Viticulture and Enology degrees, our industry will have its own pool of well-trained students to launch their own wineries and to serve our long established ones as they expand and move onto the next generation of managers.
Third: Investment. In the 70s, Napa had only a handful of wineries. Today when going up Route 29 and down the Silverado Trail, every year, literally hundreds of wineries attract millions of visitors to spectacular buildings and gorgeous grounds.
It is fun to look at brochures from our region when Debonne Vineyards was just a tiny A frame building, Ferrante’s Ristorante was a pizza place and Laurello’s was a roadside market.
Our Vines and Wines Trail has 32 beautiful wineries, some of which now owned by a new generation of winemakers, bringing along state-of-the-art production facilities and all are attracting thousands of visitors flocking through our front doors every weekend.
Fourth: Marketing strategy. California (often led by the brilliance of Robert Mondavi) spread the word about their emerging industry via wine tastings, festivals, good relationships with distributors and retailers, media placements and more.
Ohio has studied and copied many of their efforts, and frankly is leading the national industry in the areas of using festivals as event tools, themed trails, social networking and direct to consumer sales in tasting rooms. More recently, we fill shelves and shelves at local retailers and finding ever more slots on restaurant lists.
Fifth: Community support. From the earliest days in its modern era, as the California industry emerged, the citizens of that state have always led the country in per capita consumption. Its restaurants have featured “only California,” its ancillary industries like lodgers and shops have always adopted winery themes.
With the vision of the visitors’ bureaus in Lake and Ashtabula counties, our own Wine Country Lodge, the Grape Jamboree and the effort within the city of Geneva, we are making a mark. and most recently, the collaboration between the Ashtabula and Lake County Grand River Valley initiative has launched exceptional marketing efforts via new brochures and an amazing app.
Add in more restaurant wine lists, additional hotel and bed and breakfast lodgers, the dozens of livery services and more all across the region. we’re building our own brand around grapes and wine.
Sixth: Classic wine grapes in the ground. Although our home grown labruscas and our well-suited-to-our-climate hybrids keep lots of winery doors open, planting of classic varietals and the medals for our Rieslings, Chardonnays, Cab Francs, Pinot Noirs, Pino Gris, Gewurztraminers, and the like are helping spread our story with the “influentials” in the wider wine world.
We have a generation of work ahead, but we surely are well on our way to fulfilling the lessons learned from California’s wine industry as we continue grow.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wines. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
