Lazy things we all do, Terry too  

Sometimes I am just lazy.
We’re all guilty of taking the road of minimum effort and doing some ridiculously lazy things.
After I thought about it awhile, I decided to make a list of some of these things to see if any of my faithful readers are guilty, tool
1. Carrying too many plastic shopping bags — in the crook of your elbow, around your wrists and clenched in your teeth so you don’t have to make a second trip out to the car. Sometimes, it’s so wwbad that you temporarily lose circulation in your arms.
2. Hitting the snooze button after 10 hours of sleep. This happens more frequently in the winter when those flannel sheets feel oh so good!
3. Needing to go to the bathroom for an hour or so because getting up and going is too much effort.
4. Throw a towel on the floor and wipe up the spill with your feet because these days bending over is difficult.
5. Living with a minor health issue to avoid the chore of making a doctor’s appointment.
6. Texting someone who’s upstairs or in the other room of your house. Don’t lie, you’ve done it.
7. Leaving leftovers in the refrigerator until they grow mold.
8. Driving back and forth to make “lanes” in your snowed-in driveway so you don’t have to shovel snow. (Hubby!)
9. Leaving a bag of clothes to donate to Goodwill in your trunk for six months.
10. Leaving a load of clothes in the dryer for a week.
11. Walking out to the mailbox every day doesn’t seem necessary. After all, it’s all junk mail. What’s the point?
12. Thank God for texting. Now you don’t have to bother making a phone call.
13. Leaving your shoe laces tied when removing your shoes so you don’t have to tie them again.
14. Drive to an appointment or store that’s just down the street because you don’t want to walk.
15. Exercise? You walk to the refrigerator and bathroom. What more do you want?
Let’s face it, we are all lazy. Let’s just accept it, admit we like lounging about in our pajamas and move on.
Staff writer Shelley Terry wonders if lazy people go to heaven or do they send someone to pick them up?
