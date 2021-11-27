Hubby's gone a-hunting

What’s deer hunting season without a few good Hubby stories?
Faithful readers know camo-clad Hubby is an outdoorsman, who takes vacation time to simply sit in the woods with a gun. But don’t think for a minute that he’s roughing it.
Hubby’s hunting shack is really a large tree house built special just for him with all the comforts of home.
I haven’t been allowed inside his testosterone-filled hidey-hole, but I can tell you what I witnessed watching him hoisting it up there. Those items are as follows: a La-Z-boy recliner, a heater, a small table for snacks, a Yeti Tundra cooler and a portable toilet.
Yes, faithful readers, Hubby can hole up there for days.
The deer don’t mind because everyone knows once Hubby sits in a recliner, it’s only a matter of minutes before he falls asleep. Then the big bucks can tip-toe past the tree house and on to safety.
I know this for fact because when Hubby sits in his recliner at home, he dozes off. It’s a sure bet. He’s slept through more movies and TV shows than you can shake a stick at.
Preparing for the hunt is another matter.
Hunting season is just another excuse to eat snacks — granola, nuts, chips, salami sandwiches, cookies, you name it. He also takes a thermos of coffee and bottles of water.
“What about your diet?” I say.
“It’s hunting season!” he replies.
No lie, I suffer for his passion.
Camo jackets, camo pants and camo shirts come out of the closet and end up hanging on the chairs in our formal dining room. He removes my lovely fall decorations and lays his guns down on the dining room table.
The family room is transformed into a mud room.
I let out a big sigh last weekend and he says, “It’s hunting season! Get use to it.”
I asked God why Hubby wasn’t born back in caveman days. He would have prospered, maybe even been elected president of the cavemen! After all, hunting and gathering is in his DNA.
Some women hate to have their husbands spend their weekends and evenings off hunting wild game. Sometimes, they even get divorced over it.
The opposite is true for me and Hubby.
Hunting keeps us from getting divorced.
After all the preparation, I’m glad to see him leave for a day and take all that hunting stuff with him.
Our marriage thrives with the time apart.
He leaves before daylight and returns after dark. It’s about this time of day that I start to look for him. I’d even go so far as to say I miss him.
Then it starts all over again — the muddy boots, the camo clothes strewn over the furniture ... well, you get the picture.
Despite the hunting season bickering, Hubby says staff writer Shelley Terry is his best trophy.
