It is a thrilling experience to hear the worship hymn “How Great Thou Art” sung in an enthusiastic large congregation. The expression “How Great Thou Art” seems diminished when changed to modern vernacular, “How Great You Are”. Why is that? Is it just being a traditionalist and not wanting change or is it something deeper?
My journey with the second person singular pronoun began years ago when what had been considered archaic in the contemporary realm was effecting change in the religious and spiritual realm. It was uncomfortable when I heard God addressed by the familiar generic “you.” I had to examine myself. Was I just being a traditionalist, resisting the discomfort of change, or was there something more?
The source and motive of change is always an important consideration when evaluating the change. If my memory serves me correctly the forerunner of this change was primarily the extreme charismatics and liberal televangelists. So, are people who babble in unintelligible incoherent speech (Isaiah 8:19,20), who are involved in falling on the floor at the wave of a preacher’s hand, and who are part of a meeting that is a cacophony of chaos where multiple people make sounds at the same time, a good example of a leadership to follow that involves change? Biblical speaking in tongues was a sign gift that gave a believer the ability to speak miraculously in a world known foreign language that the speaker had not previously studied or known. When babblers are challenged on what foreign language is spoken some will respond with “the tongues of angels.” There’s one great problem with this response. Angels are heralds or messengers. They always spoke in a language the hearers understood; the whole point of a messenger! The charismatic movement was also one of the forerunners of casual dress at worship meetings, gospel rock and repetitive lyrics used to mesmerize the hearers.
Why spend so much time on this movement? Christendom has been relieved from the popularity of this movement due to its waning. It has had three waves of different names that have come and dissipated just in my lifetime; leaving a general Christendom slightly more impoverished in its wake but changed for the poorer by its lasting effects. The problem, I believe, is that this movement is about to be greatly revived. It will probably be the charismatic movement but on steroids; very deceptive and very dangerous.
If you’re looking for someone to ignore serious errors while we all hold hands and sing “Kumbaya,” look elsewhere. If you want love described by truth, pray for me that I might be found faithful.
Returning to “thou” or “you.” The clincher for me was that “thou” did not become “you,” meaning both pronouns had a significant usage in the Greek of the New Testament. Many world languages have gone through this change over the centuries. There was a formal usage for the word “thou” and familiar usage for the word “you.” To this day the Nepalese/Bhutanese language still uses the formal equivalent of “thou” and the familiar “you.”
What do we do with this information? Make more religious rules? No! Break fellowship with those who disagree? No! Love one another? Yes! Teach and give understanding? Yes! Be patient with something that falls into a GOOD, BETTER, BEST category? Yes! So, as the young people enjoy singing “Our God is an Awesome God,” I think they really like the word “Awesome” (smile), let’s remember that during trying times God is still on His throne. A mighty God is He!
For inspiration on God’s magnificent greatness read Job 38 and Psalm 139. Can you see DNA and RNA chromosomes in verse 16 of Psalm 139, “Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect; and in thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them?”
There is so much more to be enjoyed in God’s wondrous Word. As one has said of the Bible “If you read it every day, it will help you on your way; the best book to read is the Bible.”
