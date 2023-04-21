We know nations declare war on one another. But is there such a thing as a “Holy War?” In our generation we’ve heard members of the religion of Islam declaring “Jihad” or “Holy War.” This boils down to a religious based war.
What’s important to a person of faith is what the Bible says about such things. There’s a lot of confusion on this subject because the waters have been muddied by failing to see the distinctive witness of the nation of Israel in the Old Testament and the testimony of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in the New Testament.
Where does Islam and the Koran (Quran) fit into this discussion? They fit into the same place as many in the professing Christian Church (a.k.a., Christendom) do. They violate the warning found in the last book of the Bible, in the last chapter of the Bible, near the end of that chapter, (Revelation 22:18,19), “For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book: and if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.” God, without a doubt, says “the end” to his revealed word!
The rebellious, proud, religious heart of man has said ‘not so’ to God. So, revelatory books have been written and revelatory edicts have been issued since the Bible has been completed, all in violation of God’s warning. Listen, commentary books about the Bible are perfectly fine, however the comments must be compared to Holy Scripture for veracity. The problem occurs when books and edicts claim the same authority as the divine writings of God!
Oh, yes, Christendom has waged “Holy War.” They were called the Crusades. They occurred in the 11th, 12th, and 13th centuries. They were sponsored and instigated by a religious entity that described itself as “the Holy Church.” The behavior of the Crusaders, at times, was heroic and brave. At other times their behavior was utterly despicable for someone who named the name of Christ. God’s hand was against them.
The Muslims humiliated them on the battlefield and in the implementation of fair laws for the conquered (a generality with exceptions). Are these lessons ever learned in the annals of history? We may live to see worse things.
What about me and my relationship to wars? you might ask. It’s essential to differentiate God’s instruction to a nation and his instruction to an individual believer. By not making a distinction we walk about in a fog of confusion instead of having a light to our path.
It’s amazing that the well-known, most basic teachings of Jesus are practically ignored by most of Christendom, such as non-violence! While there isn’t room in this article to list all the verses that confirm this principal, here’s a few: Matthew 5:9-12; 38,39,43,44; 7:12; 26:52; Revelation 13:10; Luke 9:53-56; 22:50,51; John 18:36; Romans 12:17-21; I Peter 3:9-11; Hebrews 12:14.
In the past we have looked at Jesus, our redeemer, the sacrifice for our sins, but we need to also consider him as our example. It is essential to be grounded on the doctrine of eternal salvation before looking at the issue of Christian living and testimony. Why? It’s because there is so much ‘works-based’, ‘merit based’ false teaching that says the Lord’s example is what we must follow to get to heaven – oh, with Gods help, of course. The truth is that Jesus is not only the way-shower to get to Heaven; he is the very only way Himself! (John 14:6)
The holy Ten Commandments have a glory to them that no man except Jesus has perfectly kept nor is able to keep. The Ten Commandments is about ‘Thou Shalt NOTS’. The life of Jesus is a glory that far outshines the Ten Commandments because it speaks of not only a sinless holy life but a life of giving and active outreaching goodness. His life makes our sinfulness even more pronounced than the Ten Commandments and proclaims our need for salvation with a loud trumpet blast! So, the false teachers set before the sinner an impossible task that leaves them in bondage to futile efforts.
What then is the example? It is how we witness for Christ. It is our testimony before the world as we journey to an assured and certain heavenly home. On various occasions, Jesus said to the disciples, “follow me.” He, who was God incarnate, could have rained holy judgment on the sin that occurred around him, but He had a mission from the father which he spoke of in John 3:17, “For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.” The word “condemn” in this context refers to executive judgment because Jesus certainly did condemn the world by his life and his words!
Finally, there is a Holy War to be waged! There are soldiers of the cross being called to battle! Hold forth the sword of the Spirt and put on the whole armor of God (Ephesians 6:11-24). Take faith’s shining shield but please remember the words of II Corinthians 10:3-5, “For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war after the flesh: (For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;) Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ.”
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
