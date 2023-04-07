Parent involvement is an important aspect of the 4-H program. 4-H encourages parents and guardians to actively participate in their child’s activities and projects.
In many cases, parents or other adult family members serve as volunteers, providing guidance and support to 4-H youth. Parents can also help 4-H members to identify and select projects, provide transportation to and from meetings and events, and offer encouragement and praise for their child’s accomplishments. Parents and guardians are an important part of the success of 4-H and any youth organization. Members with strong support of interested adults and supportive, caring relationships gain confidence.
Additionally, 4-H programs often offer resources and educational opportunities for parents to help them better support their child’s development and success in 4-H. For example, we offer special learning opportunities for 4-H families on topics such as project selection, animal care, leadership, and communication.
Parents and guardians are essential to developing a high-functioning club as they not only serve as chauffeur but are also critical to the development of youth. Many parents don’t get involved because they don’t know how they can contribute. It is important to evaluate what time and talents parents can contribute to the Club, their interests, and in turn, recognizing them for their commitment. When they are ready, consider getting parents involved with planning special field trips, events, bringing snacks, conducting recreation activities or scheduling guest speakers. Be mindful that some parents may choose to limit their involvement based on schedules or other personal reasons.
Busy parents and families thrive on well-established systems for youth engagement. Having effective organization systems; exceptional people and innovative practices; extraordinary opportunities to learn; and access, equity and opportunity is essential to positive youth development. 4-H recognizes that parental involvement is crucial to the success of its members. By working together with parents, 4-H can provide a supportive and empowering environment where youth can develop important life skills and reach their full potential.
For more information on how you can get involved as a 4-H parent, contact your club volunteer or the Extension Office.
Jenna Hoyt serves as Ashtabula County’s 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Reach her at 440-576-9008 or hoyt.88@osu.edu.
