The dictionary describes a motto as: “a short expression of a guiding principal.” Do you have a motto? There was a time you might hear Grandpa and Grandma say, “waste not, want not” or “don’t put off till tomorrow what you can do today.” Perhaps mottos are becoming passé for the younger generation. If so, it would be well for the older generation to share a good motto with the younger. Oh, their facial grimace will go away, and yes, they just might even remember it.
The best and most lasting mottos can be found in a Bible memory verse or a paraphrase of a verse. My wife’s is, “Be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath” (James 1:19). A lot of folks seek to live by the principal described in verses such as Luke 6:31, “And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise;” and Matthew 7:12, “Therefore, whatever you want men to do to you, do also to them, for this is the law and the Prophets.”
Several mottos stand out in the apostle Paul’s life. One, in particular, is found in Philippians 3:10, “That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death.” The verse is valuable not only in the principals it displays but also in the sequence in which they are presented. In effect, the whole Christian life is seen in a panorama. Four things are presented: (1) “That I may know him;” (2) “and the power of his resurrection;” (3) “and the fellowship of his sufferings;” (4) “being made conformable unto his death.”
First things first, it all must begin with Jesus. The desire of Paul’s heart was to know Jesus; but didn’t he already know him? Yes, he knew Jesus as his Lord and Savior, the Lord of Glory who met a poor wretched sinner on the Damascus Road. Shouldn’t we, whose hearts were won by divine love at Calvary’s cross, like Paul, want to know him better? Peter concluded his second shepherd letter with verse 18 of II Peter 3, in these words: “But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and for ever. Amen.” Dear believer, there’s so much for us to learn about the Lord Jesus Christ, his majestic offices and his glorious moral character.
Next, we have “the power of his resurrection.” Someone newly saved whose heart is bursting with love and thanksgiving in their enthusiasm might feel ready to die for Christ. Before we can die for him we need to know how to live for him. There are three great enemies arrayed against us. They are ‘the world’, ‘the flesh’ and ‘the devil.’ However, they are no match for “the power of his resurrection.” Oh, to linger in the garden of the empty tomb… but we must move on!
Next, we come to “the fellowship of his sufferings.” What are these sufferings to share? The Lord invites us to walk with him as he has promised always to be with us. In Matthew 11:29, 30, we read, “Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” He says, “learn of me.” Embrace all the goodness, blessedness and holiness he is. Seek to see the world as it really is, which includes poor ruined sinners, in their blindness, on a path to self-destruction, and you will begin to know why he is called “a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief” (Isaiah 53:3). The more we seek to love those who are hurting, the more sorrow we’ll feel.
Finally, we’ve come to “being made conformable unto his death”. This is all told out for us in Hebrews 13:1-4. Who is the “joy set before us” that’s spoken of? Who is it that’s waiting to welcome us home? It’s he whose arms were stretched out upon a cruel shameful cross which are now stretched out to embrace and welcome us into our heavenly home! Hallelujah, what a Savior!
