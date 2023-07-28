Wine festivals take place all summer. Coming up August 4th and 5th is the granddaddy of all the Ohio wine events. Vintage Ohio, at Lake Farmpark in Kirtland, just east of Cleveland attracts wineries and wine lovers from around the state. It was the original one, whose successes have helped establish more than 90 events around Ohio and even around the country.
So when visiting a festival, especially an outdoor one, there are a number of ideas to consider:
• Wear comfortable shoes.
• Use sunscreen.
• Pace yourself: start with dries and move through sweets and fruits. Sip a little, eat a little, relax a bit enjoying some music, learn a little from the many experts there. And perhaps shop a little before you sip a little more.
• Bring a designated driver.
• Take some wine home to recreate the tasting experiences with friends and family.
• But mostly have fun: with the latter in mind, this year visit our cookie dough and wine tasting tent or Lisa Delgado’s dynamic cooking program OR sip some yummy wine cocktails and benefit the Ohio Wines Memorial Scholarship program.
If you are interested in the very hot wine cocktail trend, here are some of the recipes for these creations our staff has created to serve on Festival Field featuring wines from wineries across the state:
Vintage Sunrise
1 Scoop of Ice, 1 Ounce of Grenadine, 3 Ounces of Hocking Hills winery in Logan, “Rosé Lake Blush”
1 Ounce of Club Soda, 1/2 Sprig of Rosemary, 1 Slice of Lime
Instructions:
Fill glass with ice, add 1 ounce of Grenadine, Add 3 ounces of Hocking Hills “Rosé Lake Blush”
Top the cocktail with Club Soda, Garnish with a sprig of Rosemary and a slice of Lime.
Lake Erie Sunset
1 Scoop of Ice, 1 Ounce of Muddles Strawberries, 1/2 Tablespoon of Sugar, 3 Ounces of Buccia Vineyard in Conneaut “Reflections of Lake Erie” White Wine, 1 Ounce of Sprite, 1 Sliced Strawberry, 1 Mint Leaf
Instructions:
Fill glass with ice, Muddle 1 ounce of strawberries with 1/2 tablespoon of sugar, Add Muddled Strawberry mix, Add 3 ounces of Buccia’s “Reflections of Lake Erie” (an off dry white)
Top with 1 ounce of Sprite, Garnish with a slice of strawberry and 1 mint leaf
Angry Lemonade
1 Scoop of Ice, 2 ounces of Lemonade, 3 Ounces of American Winery from Wauseon ‘s “Angry Eagle” (a sweet red), 1 Mint Leaf
Fill glass with ice, Add 2 ounces of Lemonade
Slowly pour 3 ounces of American Winery’s “Angry Eagle” on top (it creates 2 layers)
Add 1 Mint Leaf
Wine Time
Ingredients:
1 Scoop of Ice, 2 Ounces of Watermelon Juice
3 Ounces of Lincoln Way Vineyard in Wooster “12:45 Ruby” bubbly wine (slightly carbonated)
1 slice of Lime, 1 Mint Leaf
Instructions:
Fill glass with ice, Add 2 ounces of Watermelon Juice
Top with Lincoln Way’s “12:45 Ruby” sparkling wine
Garnish with a slice of Lime and Mint Leaf, Add a cocktail umbrella and enjoy!
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
