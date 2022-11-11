Did you know? Some fun facts to make Ohio wine lovers proud:
• Ohio ranks among the top ten states in numbers of wineries (416 as of November 1) and in total production. (265 wineries in 2016, 175 wineries in 2008, 124 wineries in 2005, AND JUST 12 wineries in 1975) with 50+ pending licenses.
• There is a family-owned winery within a 35-minute drive of EVERY Ohio resident.
• Nationally, taken together, grapes and wine are the seventh most valuable commodity within all American agriculture.
• Wineries preserve green space, add a ‘quality of life’ factor to their communities, enhance the image of the state and generally contribute to the ‘livability factor’ of the regions within which they are located.
• Wineries are ‘value added’ agriculture. They take low value grapes and turn them into high value, finished products.
• Wineries are an important ‘hook’ for tourism in communities in which they operate, promoting antique shops, restaurants, lodging, museums, festivals, and other attractions, as tourists often add a winery to complete a visitor’s package.
• Nicholas Longworth, considered the Father of the American Wine Industry, grew his grapes and made his wine in the Cincinnati area during the middle of the 19th Century. At the time, Ohio led the nation in wine production.
• Vintage Ohio, held in northeast Ohio, is the nationally is regarded as among the most significant events of its kind and served as a model for over a dozen other festivals, including ones in Lodi, California, the Cascade Mountain region of Washington State, Michigan, Indiana, New York’s Finger Lakes, Missouri, Tennessee and Nebraska.
In 2017 OWPA launched a sister event, Vintage Ohio South in southwest Ohio as well as the VINO festival in northwest Ohio in 2022. We also coordinate numerous smaller, regional wine tastings and food and wine pairing dinners across the state.
• Ohio has seven ‘Wine Trails’ including Ohio River Valley, in southwest Ohio, Vines and Wines in the northeast, Lake Erie Shores and Islands in the north central region, Capital City, in and around Columbus, Canal Country in Akron-Canton-Youngstown, the VINO trail in the very northwest corner and Appalachian in southeast Ohio.
We also coordinate dozens of mini ‘day trip’ trails around the Ohio.
• We also currently have 8 regional mini-trails focusing on one day get away events. Plans are to expand these mini-trails to more than 20 covering every corner of the state.
• Ohio has 4 Federally recognized active growing areas (AVA’s), including the Ohio River Valley, Lake Erie, Isle St. George, Grand River Valley. A new AVA for Conneaut Creek has been submitted and there is a committee working on a Lake Erie Islands AVA as well as one for Central Ohio. (Loramie Creek AVA has no active vineyards.)
And from the just released economic impact study from WineAmerica, the national trade association, the total economic contribution to the state of Ohio is $7.21 billion dollars.
There are many reasons to be proud.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wines. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
